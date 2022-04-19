The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Casinos and Gambling News Metro/State

Mayor poses question to casino opponents: Do you want your taxes raised?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said local opposition will not determine where a long-awaited Chicago casino is built.

Fran Spielman By Fran Spielman
   
SHARE Mayor poses question to casino opponents: Do you want your taxes raised?
CASINOS_040822_2.jpg

A protester holds a sign outside a public meeting on one of the proposed Chicago casino sites on April 7, 2022, at the UIC Forum.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday there is “always a level of NIMBY-ism” whenever you decide where to locate a mega-project, but she’s not about to let that local opposition stand in the way of a Chicago casino desperately needed to rescue police and fire pension funds from bankruptcy.

One day after Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), the mayor’s handpicked Budget Committee chairman, lined up against a Hard Rock casino as part of the proposed One Central development near Soldier Field, Lightfoot openly acknowledged that there is local opponents to all three of her casino finalist sites.

Related

Concerns raised at the sites — which also include the Chicago Tribune printing plant, 777 W. Chicago Ave., and The 78 at Roosevelt Road and Clark Street — are pretty much the same. Area residents and businesses are worried about crime, traffic congestion, gambling addiction and fear that a mega-casino and entertainment complex will destroy the character of their neighborhoods and maybe even hurt local businesses.

Lightfoot said she is prepared to listen to those concerns. She believes it is equally important for casino operators to “understand the environment” they are entering and to both “hear and, frankly respond to community concerns.”

But, there’s a limit.

She won’t let the naysayers stand in the way of a casino that has eluded Chicago mayors for decades and is needed more than ever to bail out police and fire pensions hovering near insolvency.

“Whenever you site a big project like this, there’s always a level of NIMBY-ismthat happens. There are people who say, ‘Great, but do it someplace else,’” the mayor said.

“This has got to be decision that’s made for the future of our city and not specific to a particular neighborhood. We need to take those neighborhood considerations in mind, to be sure. But this is something that’s gonna benefit the entire city. The monies that are coming from this casino are intended to shore up our police and fire pensions.”

Lightfoot posed a question to those who say, “Not in my neighborhood.” She asked, “Would you rather that your taxes go up?

“In a municipality we have very few tools to use to shore up police pensions, labor pensions, municipal pensions other than raising property taxes. Nobody wants to do that. Least of all, me,” the mayor said.

“This is another revenue stream that will generate substantial revenues to support those pensions so we don’t have to go to the taxpayers. I want to make sure that doesn’t get lost in the shuffle around all of the other issues. … Fundamentally, this is about economic development and making sure that we’ve got a revenue stream to shore up our police and fire pensions.”

Next Up In News
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
1 critically injured, cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Rosario Ibarra, Mexico’s champion of the disappeared, has died at 95
Unmasked transit: Pritzker ends mask mandates in public transportation, airports
Cook County judge ‘refused to speak’ with police investigating another judge
Lightfoot lays the groundwork for reelection campaign
The Latest
A restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami in November 2019. | Lynne Sladky/AP
Other Views
Food delivery apps helped my restaurant survive, thrive
Many restaurants would not be where they are today without the help from delivery apps, and the cost of doing business with them is a small price to pay for what the restaurateurs get in return.
By Terri Evans
 
While a fancy coffee drink isn’t a big deal if it’s an occasional treat, many people consume them daily.
Eat Well
Fancy coffee drinks can affect your well-being if you overindulge
Many people consume them daily, sometimes more, which can give you far more saturated fat, sugar and calories than recommended.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta announced his retirement this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer, David Ross remember Jake Arrieta’s legacy after he announces retirement
Former Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2016.
By Maddie Lee
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.
Springfield
A state budget with ‘firm fiscal foundation’ that shows ‘tremendous progress?’ Or a ‘cynical’ election-year ploy to buy votes?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a budget he said was designed to address past ‘fiscal mismanagement’ and ease the pain of residents socked by the pandemic and inflation. But Republicans dismissed it as nothing but temporary fixes and reelection campaign tricks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Suburban Chicago
1 critically injured, cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Eastbound lanes were expected to be shut down for an extended period of time, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 