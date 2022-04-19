The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Nation/World News Politics

Rosario Ibarra, Mexico’s champion of the disappeared, has died at 95

She refused an honor in 2019, saying she’d accept it only when Mexico learns the truth about its disappeared, who number nearly 100,000 — 98% of them in an era of cartel violence rather than ‘dirty war’ politics.

By Maria Verza | AP
   
SHARE Rosario Ibarra, Mexico’s champion of the disappeared, has died at 95
Human rights activist Rosario Ibarra de Piedra in 2003 with a photo of her son Jesus Piedra, who disappeared during Mexico’s “dirty war.” Ibarra, whose long struggle to learn the fate of her disappeared son helped develop Mexico’s human rights movement and led her to become the country’s first female presidential candidate, died April 16 at 95.

Human rights activist Rosario Ibarra de Piedra in 2003 with a photo of her son Jesus Piedra, who disappeared during Mexico’s “dirty war.” Ibarra, whose long struggle to learn the fate of her disappeared son helped develop Mexico’s human rights movement and led her to become the country’s first female presidential candidate, died April 16 at 95.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

MEXICO CITY — Rosario Ibarra de Piedra, whose long struggle to learn the fate of her disappeared son helped develop Mexico’s human rights movement and led her to become the country’s first female presidential candidate, has died at 95.

The National Human Rights Commission, now headed by her daughter Rosario Piedra, announced the death, calling her a “pioneer in the defense of human rights, peace and democracy in Mexico.”

Ibarra died April 16 in the northern city of Monterrey after years of failing health.

Her activism stemmed from the disappearance of her son Jesus Piedra. He belonged to an armed communist group and disappeared, apparently at the hands of government authorities, after being accused of killing a police officer.

Ibarra then founded the Eureka Committee, a movement demanding information about the fate of her son and other disappeared persons, though his case was never fully clarified.

She helped win the release of political prisoners and contributed to changing attitudes that led to the downfall of Mexico’s once-imperious presidential system.

In 1982, she was the first woman to appear on a Mexican presidential ballot, though she won relatively few votes for the Revolutionary Party of the Workers.

She was twice a federal deputy and once a senator.

“We will always remember her most profound love for the children and her solidarity with whose who suffered because of the disappearance of their loved ones,” tweeted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom she considered a friend.

Rosario Ibarra de Piedra protests in front of the Secretariat of National Defense in Mexico City in 2007.

Rosario Ibarra de Piedra protests in front of the Secretariat of National Defense in Mexico City in 2007.

Marco Ugarte / AP

Still, even during López Obrador’s administration, in 2019, she refused an honor voted by the Senate, saying she would accept it only when Mexico learns the truth about its disappeared, who now number nearly 100,000 — 98% of them from 2006 onward, during an era of cartel violence rather than “dirty war” politics.

“I don’t want my struggle to be unfinished,” she said then in a text read by her daughter because her poor health prevented her from appearing.

Referring to the president, Ibarra said, “I leave in your hands the custody of so precious a recognition and ask you to return it to me with the truth about the whereabouts of our loved and missed children and relatives.”

Her decades-long demands for information — as well as amnesty for political prisoners — took the form of marches, hunger strikes, visits to military prisons and to United Nations offices and made her a widely respected figure on the political left.

When López Obrador said there was fraud in the 2006 presidential election that he narrowly lost, he chose Ibarra to present him with a presidential sash of office in a ceremony declaring him “legitimate president.”

After López Obrador’s universally recognized victory in 2018, Ibarra urged him in her message before the Senate “not to permit that the violence and perversity of the earlier governments continues to lie in wait.”

She lamented that force disappearances continued in Mexico and called once more for progress.

“The families of Eureka continue today the same as a few years ago,” she said in the letter read by her daughter. “The open wound will stop bleeding only when we know where our [loved ones] are.”

merlin_610670.jpg

Rosario Ibarra de Piedra at 73 leading a march in Mexico City on Oct. 2, 2001, protesting what was then 26 years since her son Jesus Piedra, a political activist, vanished in 1975.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

Next Up In News
Unmasked transit: Pritzker ends mask mandates in public transportation, airports
Cook County judge ‘refused to speak’ with police investigating another judge
Cattle loose on I-80 after crash in Joliet
Lightfoot lays the groundwork for reelection campaign
U. of C. doctor: Calling low-grade prostate cancer by a less scary name would avoid needless surgeries
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches
The Latest
New Bears coach Matt Eberflus speaks at his opening press conference. He coached his first practice with the team Tuesday.
Bears
First practice is one small step in right direction for Bears coach Matt Eberflus
It’ll take a lot more than that to fix the Bears, but the opening day of voluntary minicamp was a good start for Eberlflus.
By Jason Lieser
 
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh (background) looks on as Colin Kaepernick (foreground) works on a passing drill in a workout before NFL representatives at halftime of Michigan’s spring football game. Harbaugh coached Kaepernick with the 49ers.
Bears
Bears notebook: Justin Fields thrilled to work out with Colin Kaepernick
The Bears quarterback was working out in Atlanta when Kaepernick stopped at Morehouse College on his comeback audition tour. “Of course, he’s an icon. It was awesome just to meet him and work with him.”
By Mark Potash
 
Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Projecting the Blackhawks’ 2022-23 defense: Caleb Jones’ free-agency fate is an ‘X’-factor
Caught between the group of NHL defensemen on long contracts and the group of defensive prospects pushing for NHL opportunities, Caleb Jones might be a surprising offseason casualty for the Hawks.
By Ben Pope
 
Obit_Timmy_White.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Captive Audience’ recalls the awful aftermath when a kidnapped boy came home
In well-crafted Hulu true-crime docuseries, the family of Steven Stayner looks back on his abduction, his escape and the strange twists of fate that followed.
By Richard Roeper
 
The Cook County courthouse in Chicago’s Bridgeview neighborhood, where Judge Mary Kathleen “Katie” McHugh is assigned and where Associate Judge Mohammed Ghouse previously worked.&nbsp;
Crime
Cook County judge ‘refused to speak’ with police investigating another judge
Judge Mary Kathleen McHugh was in the car when Associate Judge Mohammed Ghouse was caught driving drunk in Hinsdale, records show.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ Chicago
 