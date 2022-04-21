The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Religion News Chicago

Billboard along Interstate 294 —near O’Hare — aims to raise awareness for Ramadan

“There are many misconceptions people may have about Islam, about fasting, about Ramadan, about Muslims,” said a leader of GainPeace, which helped launch the billboard that provides a phone number and website to visit to learn about Islam.

By Cadence Quaranta
   
SHARE Billboard along Interstate 294 —near O’Hare — aims to raise awareness for Ramadan
A new billboard near O’Hare Airport is part of a $7000 campaign launched this month by GainPeace, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago and the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America to help people learn more about Islam.

A new billboard near O’Hare Airport is part of a $7000 campaign launched this month by GainPeace, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago and the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America to help people learn more about Islam.

Provided

“Happy Ramadan — Pleasing the Creator and Helping Humanity,” a new billboard on Interstate 294 southbound, near O’Hare Airport, reads.

It’s part of a $7000 campaign launched this month by GainPeace, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago and the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America.

The organizations hope to raise awareness about Ramadan and the importance of fasting, said Sabeel Ahmed, executive director of GainPeace. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise until sundown. The first day of fasting this year was April 2, and the last day will be approximately May 1, depending on the sighting of the moon for many mosques. It’s an important obligation and one of the pillars of Islam, Ahmed said.

“There are many misconceptions people may have about Islam, about fasting, about Ramadan, about Muslims,” Ahmed said, and the groups hope to help do away with some of those misconceptions.

The billboard, he said, provides a phone number and a website to visit to learn about Islam.

Last year, a similar billboard received positive feedback, with 500,000 people exposed to it while driving, Ahmed said.

The groups will also mail out 50,000 postcards to homes outside Chicago that may have less access to mosques, Ahmed said. They will have information about Ramadan, with the same telephone number and website listed.

“By educating themselves, they can realize, whether it be from the Jewish faith, Christian faith, any faith, they can realize the commonalities that we have,” Ahmed said. “And building on the commonalities, we all want to work together to make better societies.”

After all, Ahmed said another key goal of this month’s campaign is to illustrate the similarities between Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

It’s a unique year to do so, Aamer Abdul-Jaleel, member of the GainPeace Marketing team said.

“Every 33 years, Ramadan, Passover, and Easter are observed in parallel – this year happens to be that year,” Abdul-Jaleel said. “It was also Vasiaki for the Indian Sikh community.”

The commonalities are many, Ahmed said. According to the Old Testament, Ahmed said, Moses also fasted — for 40 days. Jesus did too, Ahmed said. The New Testament writes that Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights.

And, the billboard will also serve a third purpose. Through fasting, Ahmed said Muslims are able to better put themselves in the shoes of those less fortunate, and to reach out and help their communities. This is a way to do that, he said.

Abdullah Mitchell, executive director for the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, said he hopes their efforts will also help show how Islam integrates into the greater Chicago community.

“[We] are everyday people working in all facets of American society — doctors, lawyers, cab drivers, cooks, chefs,” Mitchell said. “And there is a lot of negative publicity that’s directed to Muslims, and this is concerted effort for all of us, all these organizations, to raise awareness about Islam and its true place here in American society.”

Next Up In News
Pritzker touts state’s latest Wall Street bond rating upgrade: ‘Step by step we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing’
Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach
Jam Productions sold to Los Angeles-based SaveLive
Bailey’s GOP bid for governor picks up support from anti-abortion leaders — and big bucks from Republican mega donor
What would it cost to reduce crime in Chicago?
He walked away from a violent life in Chicago and still got shot. But he doesn’t even want to know who pulled the trigger.
The Latest
BLACKOUT_FIXING_THE_GRID.JPG
Editorials
Excise any bloat from ComEd’s rate hike request
If ComEd’s request isn’t pared down a bit, ratepayers will pay a whopping 49% more for the delivery of electricity than they did before the Legislature approved the so-called formula rate in 2011.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the latest upgrade to the state’s bond rating at a news conference at the Thompson Center on Thursday.
Springfield
Pritzker touts state’s latest Wall Street bond rating upgrade: ‘Step by step we are putting Illinois on firm fiscal footing’
Pritzker held a last-minute Chicago news conference to take a victory lap over the upgrade. The Democratic governor, facing a reelection battle, has spotlighted the state’s fiscal rating upgrades and debt paydowns during his tenure in at least one campaign TV ad.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Piping plover Monty walks near the area sectioned off for the endangered species on Montrose Beach on the North Side, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.
Chicago
Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach
His mate, Rose, hasn’t been spotted yet this year after flying down to her usual winter getaway in Anclote Key, Florida.
By Tom Schuba
 
Jerry Mickelson, co-founder of Jam Productions, at The Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., where an extensive restoration is underway.
Music
Jam Productions sold to Los Angeles-based SaveLive
“It has been obvious that for Jam’s business to grow, it needed to be part of a network, something larger with more locations,” said Jam co-founder Jerry Mickelson.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, announces endorsements for his campaign for governor from key anti-abortion leaders on Thursday.
Elections
Bailey’s GOP bid for governor picks up support from anti-abortion leaders — and big bucks from Republican mega donor
The endorsements from Illinois Family Action, Illinois Federation for Right to Life and Illinois Citizens for Life come a day after Bailey reported a $2.5 million campaign contribution from Dick Uihlein, bringing the total the Lake Forest businessman has donated to $3,525,000.
By Tina Sfondeles
 