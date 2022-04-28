The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Widower in his 60s asks, Do women my age want sex?

Now dating again, man isn’t sure whether women at this stage of life view intimacy as just a requirement of marriage.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Widower in his 60s asks, Do women my age want sex?
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My wife of 41 years passed away four years ago. I’m in my mid-60s. I have sought grief counseling to fully process her loss. The counselor has encouraged me to maintain and expand my peer relationships. The counselor has also encouraged dating, which I have tried, but no romances have resulted.

My wife was diagnosed with bipolar type 2 mental disorder, which progressed the longer she lived. When she died, I was glad she no longer had to suffer with her mental illness. With the onset of menopause and the bipolar, her libido had dropped dramatically. The counselor has assured me that if romance develops, sexual relations can happen with women my age.

Because of my religious convictions, I will not have sexual relations before marriage. My question concerns a woman’s desire for sexual relations at this stage of life. Are sexual relations something that can be mutually enjoyed, or just a requirement of marriage? — WONDERING IN IOWA

DEAR WONDERING: Allow me to put your concerns to rest. Seniors are not clones of each other. Some enjoy sex into their 80s; others do not. If both partners are comfortable with their bodies and willing to accommodate the inevitable changes that come as their bodies age, they can enjoy sex as much as couples who are younger.

While your religious beliefs may not allow you to have sex before marriage, there is no reason why the subject can’t be honestly discussed, and this is what I urge you to do if you become involved with someone.

DEAR ABBY: Recently, my daughter asked if her girlfriend could stay with us until the two of them move out in a month. To help them out, my husband and I agreed. The problem is, the girlfriend is very insecure about her weight. She’s on the heavier side, and my daughter’s weight is average. Sometimes when we’re talking about fitness or nutrition, it feels like a sore subject for her. I don’t want her to feel uncomfortable around us because I watch what I eat. Advice? — WEIGHTY ISSUE IN WASHINGTON

DEAR WEIGHTY ISSUE: Ask your daughter if mentioning these topics makes her girlfriend uncomfortable. Keep in mind that your houseguest will be staying with you only a few more weeks. Until she leaves, refrain from discussing topics that make her uncomfortable in her presence.

DEAR ABBY: I am 60 and disabled. I desperately would like a dog. I’m not a cat person. I can’t get a bird because I have lupus. Working at a shelter isn’t an option. I added up all the pluses and minuses, and the minuses were more plentiful. HOWEVER, the pluses are SO tempting.

Logically, I know it would not be fair to either of us. The wiser part of myself says no, but I want someone who is happy when I come home, kisses me, sits on my lap and shares my bed. And someone to care for. Any advice? — NURTURER IN NEW YORK

DEAR NURTURER: Rescue a dog who needs nurturing as much as you do. Adopt an older one from an animal rescue, and you may save two lives at once. That said, it’s important you discuss those pluses and minuses with a veterinarian and take out pet insurance — just in case the need arises.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Transplanted teen makes no friends in new location
Dear Abby: Daughter shuns me after my posts about her mom’s cheating
Dear Abby: I cut out my parents after their betrayal, but now they want to reconnect
Dear Abby: Coming to meet our new baby, grandma insists on bringing her rude friend
Dear Abby: In mask clash, friend cancels a visit I planned
Dear Abby: I want to help wife find a good man for after I’m gone
The Latest
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley discusses the Lawrence to Bryn Mawr Modernization Project, which is part of the CTA’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Phase One Project, during a news conference near the Bryn Mawr Station in Edgewater on the North Side, Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Politics
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, a member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, cited the war in Ukraine as a factor in his decision.
By Sun-times Staff Reports
 
Including one or more of these foods into your daily diet is good for the gut.
Eat Well
Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health
Stanford researchers found that a 10-week diet high in fermented foods resulted in measurable improvements in microbiome diversity, decreases in markers of inflammation.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Adrian Matejka, the new editor of Poetry magazine.
Entertainment and Culture
Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine, which faced criticism on diversity
Published in Chicago, it’s one of the country’s oldest and most prominent literary publications. Matejka, a former Indiana poet laureate, has been a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
By Hillel Italie | AP
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
12 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Two teenage boys were wounded in separate shootings in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
UTBOH_AG_GALLERY_0013_2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: Acting the main draw for series on shocking Utah murders
Hulu drama worth seeing for Andrew Garfield as a Mormon detective and Daisy Edgar-Jones as a family’s doomed newcomer.
By Richard Roeper
 