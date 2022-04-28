The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man riding scooter struck, killed by truck in Austin

The 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally struck by a truck Apr. 28, 2022 in Austin.

File Photo

A man riding a scooter was struck and killed by a truck Thursday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

No citations have been issued.

