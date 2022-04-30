The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Chicago outdoors: Ancient koi, cavorting rabbits, bird feeder question, sharp-eyed wild turkeys

A question on bird feeders, a brilliant photo of cavorting rabbits, the oldest-known koi and describing the sharp eyes of wild turkeys are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
“Cavorting” rabbits in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend

“Cavorting” rabbits in Chicago.

Paul Vriend

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed eastern cottontail rabbits “cavorting” earlier this week at Rosehill Cemetery. I’m an avid, long-time observer of rabbits and that is best shot I’ve seen of that.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“You pulled ALL your bird feeders? Even the oriole oranges and grape jelly? Even the hummingbird sugar water?” Barbara Van Diggelen

A: All of them. It’s overly cautious, but we have Cooper’s hawks (they are at risk) regularly visiting our feeders, so I figure anything to keep birds disbursed for the next couple weeks is worth it.

BIG NUMBER

226: Years of the longest-lived koi in Japan; Hanako lived from 1751 to 1977, according to fishtankworld.com

LAST WORD

“The turkey’s eyes are such that he can see a bumblebee turn a somersault on the verge of the horizon.”

Archibald Rutledge, “America’s Greatest Game Bird: Archibald Rutledge’s Turkey Hunting Tales, p. 9, via azquotes.com

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

June 2 and 4: Newark, davidpaulinski@gmail.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

May 14 or 15: Introductory wingshooting clinic, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, (815)423-5326. Click here for registration.

SHOWTIME

Today, April 30: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

Today, April 30: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, LaGrange American Legion

Today, April 30: DRiFT’s Fly Fishing Auction, VFW Post 2801, Villa Park

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, April 30: Deadline, first lottery, firearm and muzzleloader deer permit applications

Through Wednesday, May 4: Fourth spring turkey season, north zone

Thursday, May 5: Fifth spring turkey season, south, ends,

Thursday, May 5, to May 12 : Fifth spring turkey season, north

