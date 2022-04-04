Crappie time: A 2-pound crappie earns Fish of the Week honors

Paul Franson nominated his friend Don “Big D” Agostinelli for catching a 2-pound crappie on a white plastic jig suspended under a float during one of the brief warmups in late March in Highland Park.

“Didn’t get a length, we weighed it on his Rapala scale,” emailed Franson, the former Downers Grove North baseball coach who was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2000. “It had some width to it.”

It’s the right time of the year for big crappie to be caught with more regularity.

Full-length view of Don “Big D” Agostinelli with his big crappie. Provided

Here’s a full-length view.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

