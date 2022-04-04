The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Crappie time: A 2-pound crappie earns Fish of the Week honors

Don “Big D” Agostinelli caught a 2-pound crappie in late March to earn Fish of the Week honors.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Don “Big D” Agostinelli with his big crappie. Provided photo

Don “Big D” Agostinelli with his big crappie.

Provided

Paul Franson nominated his friend Don “Big D” Agostinelli for catching a 2-pound crappie on a white plastic jig suspended under a float during one of the brief warmups in late March in Highland Park.

“Didn’t get a length, we weighed it on his Rapala scale,” emailed Franson, the former Downers Grove North baseball coach who was inducted into the IHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2000. “It had some width to it.”

It’s the right time of the year for big crappie to be caught with more regularity.

Full-length view of Don “Big D” Agostinelli with his big crappie. Provided photo

Full-length view of Don “Big D” Agostinelli with his big crappie.

Provided

Here’s a full-length view.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

