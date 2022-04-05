The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over the Padres

Michael Kopech struggled in his tuneup for his start Sunday in Detroit.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over the Padres
Michael Kopech delivers a pitch Tuesday in Peoria, Arizona.

Michael Kopech delivers a pitch Tuesday in Peoria, Arizona.

Daryl Van Schouwen/Sun-Times

White Sox 9, Padres 6

Farewell, Cactus League

Leury Garcia homered and minor league catcher Xavier Fernandez hit his second in two games as the White Sox completed the Cactus League with a 9-10 record. Michael Kopech struggled in his tuneup for his start Sunday in Detroit.

“Everybody would like to have more time but nobody has,” manager Tony La Russa said of the short camp. “We’re as ready as we can be. The guys worked hard.”

Sousa makes team

Bennett Sousa will make his first Opening Day roster as the second left-handed reliever behind Aaron Bummer.

A 10th-round Sox draft pick in 2018, Sousa “couldn’t have had a better spring,” assistant general manager Chris Getz said. “He turned some heads, opened some eyes. He’s got the ability to get both sided hitters out, which is very valuable in the game now days.”

Crick sticks

Another newcomer to the pen will be right-hander Kyle Crick, who finished a pristine spring with his seventh scoreless relief appearance in as many outings. Krick has a 3.44 career ERA with 44 career appearances with the Giants and Pirates over five seasons.

Leury legend

Garcia will be the Opening Day shortstop for the White Sox. He’s no Tim Anderson, but Garcia is the longest tenured Sox, so having the distinction of playing his favorite position and perhaps the one he’s best at of the many positions he can play will be a nice moment.

Anderson is serving a two-game suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons during a bench clearing melee in Detroit last September.

“I’ll take care of it for him,” Garcia said. “I love it, I love the position. That’s the position I played coming up in minor leagues baseball.

“We all know what we want and where we want to be at the end of the season. We have some injuries right now, and with guys we really need. But we have enough guys to compete.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Michael Kopech struggles in White Sox’ spring finale
MLB approves use of electronic pitch calling
White Sox sign Johnny Cueto to 1-year deal, ‘an exciting move for us,’ Tony La Russa says
White Sox preview food, beer menu ahead of 2022 MLB Season
It’s a new era for the designated hitter
White Sox’ front-line hitters look ready; Vince Velasquez strikes out 5 in loss to Cubs
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chef Damarr Brown, of Hyde Park’s Virtue, 1462 E 53rd St., is one of the 14 designers chosen for Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab’s inaugural cohort. The three-year program supports designers of color from the creative industries.
Entertainment and Culture
Theaster Gates, Prada create incubator to support designers of color
Seven local residents are among 14 chosen for the first Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The program is a collaboration between Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation and the Prada Group.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
People stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine.
Other Views
Ukraine will need ‘Marshall Plan’ to address human toll of war
Regardless of the geopolitical issues at play, the time to address the global humanitarian catastrophe emanating from Ukraine is now.
By Anna Nagurney
 