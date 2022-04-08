The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Ask the Doctors Well Coronavirus

Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to

You might face peer pressure over continuing to wear a mask, but, from a health and safety standpoint, it still can be a wise choice.

By Dr. Eve GlazierDr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to
In a recent national poll, more than half of those surveyed said they still wear a mask when outside of the home even though face coverings no longer are required.

In a recent national poll, more than half of those surveyed said they still wear a mask when outside of the home even though face coverings no longer are required.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: The pandemic restrictions were difficult, but I’m not comfortable with ending mask mandates yet. I have a coworker who says that since vaccinated people don’t get very sick, getting infected isn’t the big deal it used to be. Do you think that’s true?

Dear Reader: You’re not alone in feeling uneasy about dropping mask mandates. In a recent national poll, more than half of those surveyed said they still wear a mask when outside of the home even though face coverings no longer are required. And three-quarters of respondents said they wear a mask at least some of the time and plan to continue to do so.

Epidemiologists at the health care center where we practice, UCLA, think continuing to wear masks is a good idea. They point out that, despite having dropped from their previous peak, infection and death rates from COVID-19 remain far higher than, say, what we see in a typical flu season, and it speaks to the need for continued vigilance.

Since you’re concerned about the risk of becoming infected, you should keep using a mask while outside of the home.

As for your coworker’s view of developing COVID, there are serious flaws to that logic. It’s true the data show that vaccination offers protection against hospitalization and death. But even mild illness carries serious risks that include long COVID, a collection of symptoms that persist for weeks or months after the initial illness has passed. The data suggest that 10% to 30% of people with coronavirus infections go on to experience long COVID symptoms.

A good mask helps protect the wearer. That means N95 and KN95 masks, which have low porosity and can filter much smaller particles than a cloth mask.

You want to make sure the mask hugs the bridge of the nose and wraps under the chin. The perimeter should be snug enough to create a seal but not so tight as to be uncomfortable. When a mask fits properly, it will gently inflate and deflate as you exhale and inhale.

Just as we have learned to take breaks from sitting too long at work, it’s helpful to take regular breaks from masking.

You might face peer pressure over continuing to wear a mask, but, from a health and safety standpoint, we believe you’re making a wise choice.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Is PANDAS related to onset of OCD-like behaviors in children?
Ask the Doctors: Small amount of caffeine is OK during pregnancy
Dry air a common cause of nosebleeds, especially for kids
Ask the Doctors: Artificial light interrupts circadian ‘body clock’ cycle
Diet rich in fatty fish is good for the brain, cognitive function
Ask the Doctors: Is high blood pressure linked to working longer hours?
The Latest
CITYCOLLEGES_6.jpg
Education
Teachers union proposes ‘common good’ plan for City Colleges of Chicago that would expand medical and child care services
The plan calls for an investment of $500,000 at each college in the system.
By Jermaine Nolen
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband’s OK, but I’m attracted to somebody else
Woman reconnected with an old flame during a time of abuse in the marriage, and even though her husband has changed his ways, she no longer trusts him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Arrest photo of Randall “Madman” Miller, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, is serving two life sentences for a 2000 racketeering conviction that included killings, bombings and other violence.
The Watchdogs
Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘enforcer’ denied compassionate release, ‘showed no compassion’ in killing McHenry County couple
Randall ‘Madman’ Miller wanted out under the First Step Act from life in prison. He took part in a couple’s killings near Richmond in 1993, slitting the man’s throat, and other violence during a ‘war’ with the Hells Angels.
By Robert Herguth
 
Lee Flaherty in 2007 at his offices at Flair House, 214 W. Erie St. He died March 23, a month after being diagnosed with cancer.
Columnists
Lee Flaherty, promoter of the Chicago Marathon, Rolls Royces, himself, dead at 90
He helped start the marathon and the World’s Largest Block Party, was a pioneer in redeveloping River North and a real-life character straight out of “Mad Men.” I can say that because I knew him.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Tony Mockus.
Obituaries
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
Even if you never saw him on stage, you might know his face from movies. He played a fire chief in ‘Backdraft,’ a judge in ‘The Untouchables’ and a minister in ‘She’s Having a Baby.’
By Maureen O’Donnell
 