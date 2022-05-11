The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Sports Outdoors

A cloud of mushrooms should arrive with the dramatic shift in weather; plus the Stray Cast

In a season for morel mushrooms that is weeks behind around Chicago outdoors, the dramatic shift in the weather should make this week something special; plus the Stray Cast.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A cloud of mushrooms should arrive with the dramatic shift in weather; plus the Stray Cast
Jay Damm’s nice early find of morel mushrooms. Provided photo

Jay Damm’s nice early find of morel mushrooms.

Provided

As befits this spring, Jay Damm’s first report on morel hunting came late — May 2, to be exact.

‘‘Unlike last year, the moisture hasn’t been a problem, but the cool temps have,’’ Damm started.

The weather finally changed this week, so I expect a crush of morel hunting.

‘‘After four hours (6.7 miles) of hiking, I managed to scare up a pound of fresh, early-season gray morels: all in one spot and, in the classic fashion, under a dead elm tree,’’ Damm emailed. ‘‘My day started with a handful of half-free morels, the early-season poor-man’s morel. After leaving those for some other poor sod, I focused on the sunny-spot openings in the canopy and, voila, a pound of fresh, small-to-medium early-season morels were to be had.

‘‘By this time of year, they’re usually larger and more numerous (provided we’ve had adequate rains), but I was fortunate to come up with these.’’

The first report from a reader came May 1 — way later than usual — from Julie Gangloff, who emailed: ‘‘My husband and I were out morel hunting [May 1] in Cook County and came upon a honey tree. We found 47 under it! What a find!’’

She’s got that right.

Morel hunting may be done on private land with permission. It is prohibited in virtually all park districts and forest preserves but generally is permitted at most Illinois Department of Natural Resources sites. (Check first, however.) And it is prohibited before 1 p.m. during spring turkey hunting, which ends Thursday.

On Thursday, Paul Yambrovich nailed the truth of this spring and morels: ‘‘Haven’t had a chance to get out mushroom hunting much in this crappy, cold spring weather, but I finally found a flush of greys in DuPage County. Came across a few pheasant backs, as well. Brought home some mica cap mushrooms to try for the first time — not my kind of mushroom.”

Paul Yambrovich’s mixed finds of spring mushrooms. Provided photo

Paul Yambrovich’s mixed finds of spring mushrooms.

Provided

He added, ‘‘My daughter picked magnolia blossoms and made a simple syrup using them. Amazing flavor. Really good to sweeten tea with!’’

That magnolia syrup intrigues me.

For poor sods like me, Damm had a good conclusion: ‘‘The real question is, is this a delayed season or a weak season? Either way, I’ll take ’em.’’

Willow Slough

Mike Schoof will give an update on the plans for renovations at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Perch America meeting at the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club.

IHSA bass fishing

Senior Ethan Brain’s big bass of 5 pounds, 2 ounces anchored St. Charles North’s winning weight of 14-4 on Thursday at the Shabbona Lake Sectional. . . . Stevenson went 1-2 to qualify both boats at the Chain O’Lakes South Sectional. . . . Downers Grove North qualified both boats (second and third) at Busse South Pool.

In memory

Ray Scott, 88, died Sunday. He founded the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.), now the world’s largest fishing organization.

Wild things

This should be the greatest week of the spring for everything from bird-watching to foraging to fishing.

Stray cast

Considering the aftermath of the crosstown games last week, the White Sox should treat the Cubs like Jimmy Houston does largemouth bass.

Next Up In Sports
Shaking off the rust: Wade Miley’s 2022 debut plagued by walks in Cubs’ loss to Padres
White Sox bounce back with clean victory against Guardians
Former trainer files lawsuit against White Sox, general manager Rick Hahn
Cubs place Michael Hermosillo, Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL
Blackhawks don’t win draft lottery, officially cede first-round pick to Blue Jackets
Can Loyola’s Lucas Williamson make it to the NBA? There’s only one way to find out
The Latest
A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami.
Business
US inflation slows from 40-year high
Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from 12 months earlier, the Labor Department said Wednesday.
By Chris Rugaber | AP
 
Check privacy settings on your phones. Delete any app you’re not using. The fewer apps you have, the fewer opportunities companies have to grab and sell your data,
Technology
How to tweak your tech settings to help protect your privacy
We can take a few steps to reclaim small but significant chunks of privacy.
By Liz Weston | NerdWallet
 
Chicago police work the scene where 5 teens were shot, 1 fatally, in a drive-by involving a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Eleven people shot in two mass attacks on Chicago’s South Side just five hours apart Tuesday night
In all, 21 people were shot in Chicago Tuesday, two of them fatally, a toll generally seen on a violent weekend in the city.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
SWAT team fatally shoots man who held several people at gunpoint inside a Romeoville bank
Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank branch at 275 S. Weber Road after the man fired several shots and demanded to talk to police, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 12-year-old boy was shot May 8, 2022 in Little Village.
Crime
6 wounded in Jackson Park drive-by shooting
About 10:30 p.m., two males in an SUV fired shots while driving through the 6400 block of South Richards Drive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 