Horoscope for Sunday, May 15, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon in Scorpio 9:14 PDT tonight.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Financial matters might come to a head. Or perhaps it’s about something that you own? Basically, you have challenges that you have to decide to what extent you should put your own interests first versus the duties and obligations that you have to someone else. This might be tough.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever you do, you might find that you are restricted or blocked by situations, or authority figures, or circumstances beyond your control. Sometimes when it rains, and you’re caught without an umbrella, you just have to get wet. Wachyagonnado?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today has its challenges because it’s a full moon day, which means certain tensions and difficulties are increasing as the day wears on. Just take things moment by moment, and you can handle whatever happens. Even a hurricane only lasts a day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, so you do feel the energy of every full moon. Today’s full moon could create problems with friends, groups and your kids. Avoid controversial topics, especially with people who are rigid and set in their ways. (You don’t need this.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today will have its challenges with close friends, partners, parents, authority figures and the police. Oh yes. Therefore, tread carefully. Be ready to cooperate. Don’t waste your energy challenging others. The wisest choice is to wait for another day and then make your stand. You will be heard then.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day for you; therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. Think twice before you speak or act. Don’t get your belly in a rash if you’re challenged by authority figures or things that don’t go well at work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial matters might be a bit of a crunch for you. You might have difficulty shopping. You might have difficulty earning money. You might have difficulty protecting your possessions and anything that you own. Be aware of this and do the best you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The only full moon in your sign is occurring. Naturally, this will set up some tension between you and others. Therefore, be aware that patience is your best friend. Don’t make a big deal about anything. Observe from the sidelines. Check your ego at the door.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Communications with others will be challenged, almost certainly. Therefore, take the high road. Avoid arguments. Resist a nasty retort. Why ruin everyone’s day? Wait until today’s full moon is over before you decide what to do. You’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents might find that this is a challenging day dealing with their kids. Likewise, romantic partners might be at odds with each other because of the full moon energy. You might also have difficulty dealing with a friend or a member of a group. Be patient and tolerant.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you might feel pulled between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career or dealing with the public. Because of this particular full moon, you cannot ignore home and family. Juggle this situation as best you can. (You can do this.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Take precautions because this is an accident-prone day for your sign — no question. Avoid arguments with others. Don’t be aggressive. Take it easy, be careful and think before you act or speak. The sun is at odds with Saturn, in addition to which this is full moon day. Tread carefully!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alexandra Breckinridge (1982) shares your birthday. Not only are you charming, you are caring and devoted to loved ones. You are intelligent and reliable; you are also talented and competitive. This is a wonderful year for you when all your past efforts will be recognized. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos and the applause of your peers.

