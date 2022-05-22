Clean energy requires skilled, local workers

It may not be immediately obvious, but that line worker building power lines 200 feet in the air is actually contributing to our clean energy future.

A resilient power grid is needed to withstand more frequent severe weather caused by climate change. That requires continued investment and advancement across our vast electric infrastructure.

Additionally, the world is focused on a cleaner future, one that demands fast action to align with the Illinois Climate Equity Jobs Act, which includes goals of 100% clean energy and 1 million electric vehicles on the road in the years ahead.

ComEd remains focused on building a reliable and resilient power grid that can enable the growth of clean energy solutions like solar, wind and battery storage; and to ensure the benefits are shared by all communities, especially those that suffer the worst effects of air pollution and climate risk. This clean energy transformation requires skilled, local workers.

To power this transformation, ComEd is expanding efforts to build Illinois’ clean energy workforce and will hire 500 new overhead helper and construction worker roles over the next three years. Our frontline employees are members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and they are a strong partner in our journey.

As we grow our teams at ComEd, it is important to us that our workforce reflect the rich diversity of the communities we serve. Job seekers should know these positions offer long-term stability, family-sustaining wages and do not require a college degree.

Candidates will receive paid training in the form of an apprenticeship and starting hourly pay of approximately $29, plus opportunities for overtime, bonuses and generous benefits like pensions, 401k and family wellness programs.

For over 35 years, I have worked my way up in this industry and have loved being part of a company that literally powers every aspect of modern life. ComEd employees not only build power lines, they also build strong communities.

The future is bringing change, and there are many ways to prepare for it. One sure way to be ready is to find a job that promotes our sustainable future and offers long-term stability for your family. Apply today: ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs

Terence Donnelly, president and COO, ComEd

The Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago condemns the racist massacre at Tops Market in Buffalo. We are horrified that African Americans shopping in their own neighborhood were executed solely because of their race. We mourn those who died and honor those who sought to defend them against such senseless hatred. We pray for comfort for the families and friends of those touched by this horrific act.

We also condemn the extremist rhetoric undergirding this violence. “Replacement theory” and other racist lies have been used to promote racial hatred. While deceitful speech is permitted under the First Amendment, a lie remains a lie.

As religious leaders, we acknowledge that truth is essential for a healthy society.We face many challenges, but we will not long survive if we substitute lies for facts.Our freedom and our democracy depend on knowing and telling the truth.

Truth also requires us to acknowledge that this is asymmetric extremism. Sowing lies that continue to have destructive effects and abetting their circulation deserve every condemnation. Therefore, we call on all who profit from purveying these hateful lies, including members of the media, to stop repeating and spreading a destructive fiction that leads directly to violence.

We also cannot allow officeholders to reap the harvest of this distrust.Therefore, we call on all elected leaders of every party to condemn replacement theory and similar extremist doctrines categorically and publicly.We call on all elected leaders to rebuke commentators and public officials for promoting these ideas.

Let us have the courage to speak up and speak out whenever we see hate, whenever we hear falsehoods. Until we search and reform our own hearts and pledge to speak the truth, we cannot hope to end the violence hate causes.

Barbara Abrajano, president, Council of Religious Leaders of Metropolitan Chicago

