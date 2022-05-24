The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband’s drinking and driving endangers our kids, marriage

Spouse considers leaving man who goes out boozing every week and then drives home.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband’s drinking and driving endangers our kids, marriage
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 20 years has had DUIs in the past. He has always been a binge drinker when socializing. He has been going out once a week after work for three hours, during which he drinks and then drives home. He tells me he has a couple beers, but his tab and his face tell a different story.

We have three teenagers who see his behavior, and it sets a bad example. My other worry is that he may take the kids somewhere after he gets home from his weekly outing. I have instructed them not to let Dad take them anywhere on Wednesdays (his regular bar day). I have also asked him not to drive them anywhere on Wednesdays. I make sure I work from home on that day, but all of this doesn’t seem like enough, and I want him to stop.

I have thought about divorce for this and other reasons, but I worry his drinking would get worse. I’ve also considered doing an intervention with family. I’m at the end of my rope and ready to do something, but what is the next step? — REACHED MY LIMIT IN ILLINOIS

DEAR REACHED: Step one should be to attend some Al-Anon meetings. This is an organization founded to help the friends and families of someone with an alcohol problem, which it appears your husband has. Those meetings will give you perspective. Your next step will be to figure out what divorce may mean for you and your children financially. Once you have that information, tell your husband — while he is sober and you are calm — that you have reached your limit and, unless he is willing to quit drinking, you are going to leave him. See how he reacts and, if nothing changes, follow through.

DEAR ABBY: Seven years ago, my husband and I were going through a rough patch. Unfortunately, he shared all the details with his parents. We are still together going on 24 years. I was so upset when I found out he had told them our business because I loved them and knew it wouldn’t be the same.

My father-in-law acts like he loves me, but my mother-in-law doesn’t talk to me, and I haven’t received a birthday card since. On Christmas we receive a check with only my husband’s name on it. Only my daughter and my husband are acknowledged on their birthdays. I love my in-laws, and with my own parents gone, I miss just being loved. My husband thinks it’s no big deal that they ignore my birthday. Is it really no big deal? — DREADING MY BIRTHDAY NOW

DEAR DREADING: I disagree with your husband. That his parents continue to punish you because he tattled about your marital problems IS a big deal. And now the tattler should tell his folks it’s time to bury the hatchet and welcome you back into the fold. If he’s not man enough to do that, then some sessions for YOU with a licensed marriage counselor might help you to accept the status quo. You said you want to be loved, and by that I assume you mean unconditionally. In the case of your in-laws, that may not be possible, and you may need to learn to accept it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After 31 years, my husband’s lies are becoming clear
Dear Abby: Teaching job makes my husband unhappy, but he refuses to quit
Dear Abby: My mom will freak out when she learns I’m rushing a sorority
Dear Abby: If I host (and pay for) shower, must I buy a gift too?
Dear Abby: Man’s spending habits hurt family, frustrate his wife
Dear Abby: Wowing your guests at dessert is as easy as Peanut Butter Pie
The Latest
Police are conducting a death investigation after a man died May, 3, 2021 pinned between a CTA train and the platform.
Crime
Man stabbed to death on Blue Line train on Near West Side
Chicago police were called to the CTA station in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
TGM_FF_093R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ follows the original movie’s flight pattern, and that’s how we want it
Even as you see all the plot twists coming, Tom Cruise’s charms and the spectacular aerial action still take your breath away.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 24, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Try this braised barbecue brisket for your Memorial Day celebrations.
Recipes
Menu planner: Braised barbecue brisket just the thing for Memorial Day feasts
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
merlin_101752767.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky will ring in the reign Tuesday night
The team will celebrate its 2021 WNBA championship with a ceremony at Wintrust Arena.
By Annie Costabile
 