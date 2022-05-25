The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Eat Well Well Taste

Tart cherry juice can help you sleep better

Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone. After eating tart cherries, melatonin levels rise significantly in test subjects which often contributes to improved sleep.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Kristen N. Smith, Ph.D., R.D.N., L.D.
SHARE Tart cherry juice can help you sleep better
Tart cherries possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities, making them disease-fighting tools. Studies show that tart cherry juice can improve sleep.

Studies show that tart cherry juice can improve sleep. They also possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities, making them disease-fighting tools.

Dreamstime/TNS

You may be familiar with tart cherries if you like to cook. Tart cherries (also known as sour cherries) are used in dishes like pies, preserves, soups, cakes, tarts, sauces, mixed cocktails and more.

But did you know that these tasty fruits might also help you get a better night’s rest? Tart cherry juice could be the solution — studies have shown that it can help you to sleep longer and better.

What are tart cherries?

Two of the most common varieties of tart cherries are Montmorency and Balaton, which often come from Michigan. They are sourer than sweet cherries like Rainier, Bing and Lambert cherries. They also are believed to have higher antioxidant contents than sweet cherries, giving them the potential to have stronger health benefits.

Tart cherries are rich sources of antioxidants, in particular anthocyanins, which are responsible for the purple pigmentation of these fruits. They possess a strong antioxidant capacity as well as anti-inflammatory qualities, making them disease-fighting tools. Tart cherry juice concentrate, specifically, seems to have the highest antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities compared to frozen, canned, or dried cherries.

Sleep enhancing

Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone. After eating tart cherries, melatonin levels rise significantly in test subjects which often contributes to improved sleep.

In one study, 20 participants were given either placebo or 30 milliliters of concentrated tart cherry juice within 30 minutes of waking and 30 minutes before bed each day. The tart cherry juice group saw significant increases in time spent in bed, total sleep time, and total sleep efficiency. People who drank cherry juice slept an average of 39 minutes longer versus placebo.

In another study, people with insomnia drank two 8-ounce servings of tart cherry juice in the morning and the same before bed for two weeks. Scores for insomnia severity were significantly reduced after supplementation, and participants also woke up fewer times during the night.

How to incorporate tart cherry juice

If you suffer from sleep disturbances and feel like you’ve tried everything, give tart cherry juice a try. Tart cherry juice may be the easiest and most convenient option; you’d have to eat a whole lot of fresh cherries to equal a few ounces of juice.

Drink a cup of tart cherry juice about an hour before bed, or twice a day (in the morning and before bed). Look for a high-quality tart cherry juice (without added sugars) or tart cherry juice concentrate at your local health food store and follow the recommendations on the bottle.

Environmental Nutrition is the award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts dedicated to providing readers up-to-date, accurate information about health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
‘Biophilia’ style: Nature as self-expression, solace becomes popular design choice
Americans nearing retirement are unsettled by stock market’s slump, with some choosing to keep working
What you need to know about antioxidants
Grapefruit boasts an abundance of vitamins, nutrients
Ask the Doctors: SIBO, similar to IBS, affects the small intestine
New Austin wellness center aims to bolster life expectancy, be a ‘symbol of hope’
The Latest
Peoples Gas is wiping out overdue bill balances for thousands of customers in the Chicago area.
Metro/State
Peoples Gas wipes out balances for thousands with overdue bills
Customers can still apply for assistance until May 31 through the nonprofit Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County, or directly through People Gas.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers.
Editorials
No more thoughts and prayers. Without sensible gun restrictions, mass shootings will continue.
What does it say about our country when a child predicts something terribly wrong is going to take place at school, and then it does?
By CST Editorial Board
 
GECHT_052622_8.jpg
Crime
Man jailed since 1999 gets new trial after judge rips CPD detective for framing ‘random men’
David Gecht has been imprisoned for decades for a murder he said he did not commit.
By Andy Grimm
 
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a press conference at Uvalde High School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Commentary
Texas governor’s remarks insult families impacted by gun violence
The murders of 19 children in the nation’s latest school shooting call for more than the same blah, blah, blah.
By Mary Mitchell
 
The Cubs reinstated shortstop Nico Hoerner from the IL (right ankle sprain) on Wednesday.
Cubs
No position battle: Why Nico Hoerner will be Cubs’ primary shortstop
The Cubs activated Nico Hoerner on Wednesday and placed catcher Yan Gomes on the IL.
By Maddie Lee
 