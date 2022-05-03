The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
First wild turkey fits in line with the outdoors history of the Mullady family

Mick Mullady bagged his first wild turkey to fit into the long family history in the outdoors.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Mick Mullady with his first wild turkey. Provided photo

Mick Mullady fits right into the family tradition in the outdoors, bagging his first wild turkey last week in Will County.

``Chased them in Alabama and Vermont and that was my first,” he messaged.

The tom had an 8.5-inch beard, 3/4-inch spurs and weighed 19 pounds.

Mullady is grandson of the late Ed Mullady, the Hall-of-Famer Kankakee River advocate, and son of Matt Mullady, former Kankakee seminar-instructor and guide.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here at https://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

