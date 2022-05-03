First wild turkey fits in line with the outdoors history of the Mullady family
Mick Mullady bagged his first wild turkey to fit into the long family history in the outdoors.
Mick Mullady fits right into the family tradition in the outdoors, bagging his first wild turkey last week in Will County.
``Chased them in Alabama and Vermont and that was my first,” he messaged.
The tom had an 8.5-inch beard, 3/4-inch spurs and weighed 19 pounds.
Mullady is grandson of the late Ed Mullady, the Hall-of-Famer Kankakee River advocate, and son of Matt Mullady, former Kankakee seminar-instructor and guide.
TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows)
