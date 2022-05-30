A big bluegill earns Fish of the Week, time to ponder the meaning of a fish of a lifetime

Nick Langton has the right idea of a fish of a lifetime.

Langton, who helped to start the bass-fishing club/team at Glenbard North and made state as a senior in 2016, earns Fish of the Week with an 11.5-inch, 1.32-pound bluegill.

He caught it on a small jig and a Panfish Pursuers Spugg while targeting bluegill in northern Illinois.

“With this weather trend, the bluegills are spawning,” he messaged last week before the heat wave. “One of the best times of the year for anybody to get out and catch a fish of a lifetime.

I value those who consider bluegill a fish of a lifetime.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

