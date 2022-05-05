The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Several hurt after CTA bus crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The bus was carrying around 50 people when it rear ended another car Thursday morning near 47th Street.

David Struett By David Struett
   
Four women and a child were taken to hospitals after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Thursday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 47th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The bus was carrying around 50 people when it rear ended another car, smashing in the bus’s front end, Langford said. Four women and a child were taken to hospitals in good condition.

Most of the passengers on the bus and the driver refused medical attention and transferred to another bus, Langford said.

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Old Irving Park, across street from where a cyclist died in 2019.
Bally’s River West casino proposal gets city nod
Queen Elizabeth will miss traditional royal garden party season
Police release photos of cars wanted in murder of girl, 17, near Chicago State University
Person arrested after opening emergency exit of plane at O’Hare and sliding down wing
14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting while walking near his home near Des Plaines
Nick Parlingayan was riding in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a driver on Wednesday.
Crime
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Old Irving Park, across street from where a cyclist died in 2019.
“We’re going to have two ghost bikes potentially looking at each other,” said Christina Whitehouse, director of Bike Lane Uprising. “It’s just a really dangerous area.”
By David Struett
 
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second half of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final against Pumas on Wednesday.
Soccer
Sounders become first MLS club to win Champions League
Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.
By Tim Booth | Associated Press
 
An artist’s rendering of the proposed Bally’s casino in the River West neighborhood.
Casinos and Gambling
Bally’s River West casino proposal gets city nod
Bally’s was picked over two rival bids involving South Loop sites: one by gaming behemoth Hard Rock International and another by hometown favorite Rush Street Gaming, chaired by billionaire Rivers Casino mogul Neil Bluhm.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Fran Spielman
 
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in 2019.
Celebrities
Queen Elizabeth will miss traditional royal garden party season
The 96-year-old monarch will be represented instead by other members of her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
By Associated Press
 
Akim Aliu’s book titled “Akim Aliu Dreamer: Growing Up Black in the World of Hockey,” is due out in February.&nbsp;
Books
Akim Aliu graphic novel explores how he confronted racism in hockey
Aimed for an audience of 8- to 12-year-olds, Aliu shares his journey of dealing with the difficulties of assimilating in Ukraine and Canada and the hazing and systemic racism he experienced pursuing his dream of playing pro hockey.
By Associated Press
 