Horoscope for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware and mindful because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, in some other way, perhaps because it’s Mother’s Day, you might be surprised by your kids? Social plans are unpredictable. They might be canceled or you might receive an invitation. Could go either way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted by something. Possibly a surprise visit because it’s Mother’s Day? (Or it might be something else entirely.) Someone unexpected might knock at your door or a small appliance might break down. (Horrors.) Get ready for a surprise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, it’s also an interesting, stimulating day! Expect to see new faces, go to new places, and be full of new ideas! News from a relative or neighbor might surprise you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your finances and your possessions because something unpredictable could affect them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Similarly, something you own might be stolen, damaged or lost. Stay alert! Possibly, you’ll have a clever money-making idea? Who knows?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. This can make you tend to jump to conclusions and be a tad too hasty. It also makes you feel rebellious and impatient. A Mother’s Day celebration might have a few speed bumps.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. The moon is hiding in your chart, and at the same time, it is at odds with Uranus, which is bound to create some emotional unrest within you that disturbs your peace of mind. Fortunately, this is a fleeting influence. Steady as she goes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you by doing or saying something unusual. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Think twice before you lend something to someone because it’s a poor day for an important decision.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you. In fact, they might notice that you are doing something unusual with a parent or an authority figure. Conversely, a boss, parent or authority figure might call you out or catch you at something. (“Oops, busted!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a restless spirit, which is why you want to do something different. Ideally, you would love to impulsively travel somewhere. Better yet, hop on a plane and really get a change of scenery! Be aware of any health issues. Also be aware of your pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Check your finances and anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and the wealth and resources of others because something unexpected might be happening. When it comes to financial matters, especially those that involve other people, stay on top of your game.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A friend or partner will surprise you in some way. Nevertheless, you feel independent and rebellious, so you might not go along with their wishes. Basically, you are craving excitement. Furthermore, you want to be liberated from any restrictions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do be aware of your health. Likewise, keep an eye on your pet. There is an unpredictable element to this day, which means anything can happen, so expect the unexpected. Your work routine will change. You might have to help someone or work on their behalf.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Stephen Amell (1981) shares your birthday. You are practical, grounded and well organized. You are also knowledgeable about a variety of things. You keep track of things and you like to plan ahead. This year will be an exciting year for you because it is the first year of a nine-year cycle. Therefore, be courageous! Be ready to act!

