The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 8, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Sunday, May 8, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be aware and mindful because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, in some other way, perhaps because it’s Mother’s Day, you might be surprised by your kids? Social plans are unpredictable. They might be canceled or you might receive an invitation. Could go either way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine will be interrupted by something. Possibly a surprise visit because it’s Mother’s Day? (Or it might be something else entirely.) Someone unexpected might knock at your door or a small appliance might break down. (Horrors.) Get ready for a surprise.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. However, it’s also an interesting, stimulating day! Expect to see new faces, go to new places, and be full of new ideas! News from a relative or neighbor might surprise you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep an eye on your finances and your possessions because something unpredictable could affect them. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Similarly, something you own might be stolen, damaged or lost. Stay alert! Possibly, you’ll have a clever money-making idea? Who knows?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. This can make you tend to jump to conclusions and be a tad too hasty. It also makes you feel rebellious and impatient. A Mother’s Day celebration might have a few speed bumps.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a restless day for you. The moon is hiding in your chart, and at the same time, it is at odds with Uranus, which is bound to create some emotional unrest within you that disturbs your peace of mind. Fortunately, this is a fleeting influence. Steady as she goes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you by doing or saying something unusual. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Think twice before you lend something to someone because it’s a poor day for an important decision.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People notice you. In fact, they might notice that you are doing something unusual with a parent or an authority figure. Conversely, a boss, parent or authority figure might call you out or catch you at something. (“Oops, busted!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a restless spirit, which is why you want to do something different. Ideally, you would love to impulsively travel somewhere. Better yet, hop on a plane and really get a change of scenery! Be aware of any health issues. Also be aware of your pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Check your finances and anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt and the wealth and resources of others because something unexpected might be happening. When it comes to financial matters, especially those that involve other people, stay on top of your game.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A friend or partner will surprise you in some way. Nevertheless, you feel independent and rebellious, so you might not go along with their wishes. Basically, you are craving excitement. Furthermore, you want to be liberated from any restrictions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do be aware of your health. Likewise, keep an eye on your pet. There is an unpredictable element to this day, which means anything can happen, so expect the unexpected. Your work routine will change. You might have to help someone or work on their behalf.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Stephen Amell (1981) shares your birthday. You are practical, grounded and well organized. You are also knowledgeable about a variety of things. You keep track of things and you like to plan ahead. This year will be an exciting year for you because it is the first year of a nine-year cycle. Therefore, be courageous! Be ready to act!

Next Up In Entertainment
Mickey Gilley, country music star helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86
Dear Abby: Great-grandma breaks party rules, posts kids’ photos online
Chicago Sun-Times journalism wins 17 top honors from Chicago Headline Club
Horoscope for Saturday, May 7, 2022
Helado Negro turns to far out inspiration for ‘Far In’ cut
Second City alum and prolific character actor Mike Hagerty dies
The Latest
Willson Contreras’ home run in the fifth inning of Game 2 was one of the few bright spots for the Cubs on Saturday against the Dodgers.
Cubs
Cubs swept by Dodgers in day/night doubleheader, extending losing streak to four
The Dodgers blanked the Cubs 7-0 in Game 1, then got five RBI from Mookie Betts in a 6-2 victory in Game 2.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Two teens were hurt in a shooting May 7 2022, in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.
News
2 teens hurt in Hermosa shooting
The teens were walking on a sidewalk in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen boy died days after he was shot while attempting to rob a man Apr. 28, 2022, in Chicago Lawn.
News
Boy, 14, dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Chicago Lawn: Officials
Corey Mason, 14, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died on Wednesday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
USATSI_18225023.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire’s winless streak reaches six after rout
Ronaldo Cisneros had a hat trick for Atlanta United, which pulled away in a 4-1 victory. Chinonso Offor scored his first goal of the season for the Fire.
By Sun-Times wires
 
The “Great Debate,” a sculpture by artist Hebru Brantley, is displayed Saturday outside the Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier.
Chicago artist Hebru Brantley’s first statue inspires ‘wonderment’ outside children’s museum at Navy Pier
The 16-foot statue titled, “The Great Debate” was dedicated Saturday at the museum, which will also house a newly renovated art studio that Brantley designed to give city youth space to explore their creativity.
By Mary Norkol
 