The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu Planner: Try this delicious flank steak with peppers

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu Planner: Try this delicious flank steak with peppers
Flank steak with peppers.

Flank steak with peppers.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Flank steak with peppers

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup Italian dressing, 1/4 cup fresh lime juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin. Place 1 (1 1/2-pound) flank steak in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour 1/3 cup marinade over steak; turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator 6 hours to overnight; refrigerate remaining marinade separately. When ready to cook, remove steak and discard its marinade.

Brush 3 quartered yellow or green bell peppers with separately refrigerated marinade.

Grill steak 17 to 21 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness. Grill peppers 12 to 15 minutes, turning occasionally. Brush steak and peppers occasionally with marinade; do not brush during last 5 minutes.

Remove steak from grill; let stand 5 minutes; carve across grain into thin slices and serve with peppers. Add roasted potatoes and carrots, a romaine salad and whole-grain rolls.

Pineapple and black bean enchiladas

Makes 8 enchiladas

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained, reserving 1/3 cup juice

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped green chiles

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus 8 teaspoons for garnish

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded 50% light cheddar cheese, divided

10 ounces mild enchilada sauce

8 (8- or 9-inch) whole-grain flour tortillas

1/2 cup reduced-fat sour cream

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large, nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until softened. Stir in pineapple, beans, green chiles and salt. Cook and stir until thoroughly heated. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup cilantro and 2 cups of the cheese. Spread 1 tablespoon enchilada sauce onto each tortilla. Spoon about 3/4 cup vegetable mixture over sauce on each. Roll; place seam side down in baking dish. In small bowl, mix reserved pineapple juice and remaining enchilada sauce; pour over entire surface of enchiladas. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Cover tightly with nonstick foil; bake 25 to 30 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 to 10 more minutes or until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbly. Top each enchilada with 1 tablespoon sour cream and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Serve immediately.

Per enchilada: 368 calories, 20 grams protein, 11 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 5.8 grams saturated fat, 52 grams carbohydrate, 30 milligrams cholesterol, 1,198 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Picadillo stuffed peppers

Makes 6 peppers

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes

INGREDIENTS

6 medium red, green or yellow bell peppers

1/2 cup water

1 (25-ounce) jar mushroom-and-olive pasta sauce, divided

1 pound lean ground beef

2 small zucchini (12 ounces total), diced

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup sliced green olives with pimentos

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Cut off the top fourth of stem end of bell peppers; remove seeds. Stand peppers and tops in baking dish. Add water, cover, and microwave on high (100% power) 5 to 7 minutes or until peppers are softened. Stir 1 1/2 cups pasta sauce into water in dish. Meanwhile, cook beef, zucchini and onions in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high for 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and vegetables are almost tender. Stir in garlic, cinnamon, cumin, salt and black pepper; cook 1 minute or until fragrant. Remove from heat; stir in raisins, olives, vinegar and remaining sauce. Spoon mixture into peppers; replace tops. Coat peppers with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes or until sauce bubbles and pepper tops are lightly charred.

Per serving: 287 calories, 19 grams protein, 10 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 778 milligrams sodium, 6 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pork stir-fry with asparagus and mint

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoons roasted red chile paste (see Note)

2 tablespoons fish sauce or soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

1 medium onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

3 cups asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 pound pork (pork loin or thin pork chops), cut into strips 1/4 inch thick by 1 1/2 inches long

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips

1/3 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint leaves

Heat oil in a wok or skillet on medium-high. Add chile paste, fish sauce (or soy sauce) and sugar; stir well to combine. Cook 1 minute. Add onion and asparagus; stir-fry 3 minutes. Cover and cook 3 to 5 more minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove cover; add pork and bell pepper. Stir-fry 3 to 4 minutes or until pork is cooked through. Add the mint, toss to combine and serve.

Note: Look for roasted red chile paste and fish sauce in the ethnic section of your supermarket.

Per serving: 183 calories, 18 grams protein, 8 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 796 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Adult pizza

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place a pre-baked 12-inch whole-grain thin pizza crust on a baking sheet. Bake 5 minutes or until hot and crisp. Spread crust with 1/2 cup whipped cream cheese, 4 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon (cut into strips), 1 cup diced ripe tomato, 1/3 cup diced red onion, 2 tablespoons rinsed capers and 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley. Season to taste with pepper.

Next Up In Taste
Chicago’s Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
James Beard Awards 2022: A look at the Chicago nominees
Social media food star Eitan Bernath celebrates world comfort food in new cookbook
Menu planner: Tabbouleh makes a fine complement to your dinner
Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, avocados are an awesome fruit
Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby, dies at 95
The Latest
Children play on the swings at Loyola Park in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, Monday morning, June 13, 2022.
Weather
It could feel like 109 degrees Tuesday as ‘dangerous’ heat hits Chicago, forecasters say
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service warned.
By David Struett
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Andrew Wiggns scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Monday in the Warriors’ victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Andrew Wiggins pushes Warriors to brink of NBA title
Wiggins scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Warriors opened a 3-2 lead over the Celtics in the Finals. Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.
By Janie McCauley | Associated Press
 
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn delivers against the Detroit Tigers.
White Sox
Lance Lynn returns, Jose Abreu homers twice as White Sox open trip with win over Tigers
Lynn downplayed his exchange with third-base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.
Crime
14-year-old girl grazed in Grand Crossing shooting
She was walking outside about 6:15 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue when someone opened fire, possibly from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 