The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: I can’t deal with my drunk husband and want to leave

But starting over is daunting prospect for wife who has no money, no car and no job.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: I can’t deal with my drunk husband and want to leave
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I got pregnant at 15 and had my oldest daughter at 16. I met my husband at 18, and went on to have four more daughters. I have been with him for more than 30 years (I just turned 49).

My girls are living their own lives now. The thing is, now that I’m alone with my husband, I have come to discover that we have nothing in common. I want to leave him, but I have no money, no car and no job. I have become someone I never thought I would become — alone with no life!

My husband ignores me and drinks a lot. When we visit family, it’s a free-for-all drunk fest for him. I just don’t have the energy at my age to deal with a drunk. I dealt all my life with an alcoholic father and I don’t want to do it anymore. How do I begin to rebuild my life and start over? I really need to do this for myself. — AT A CROSSROADS IN OHIO

DEAR AT A CROSSROADS: I agree that rebuilding your life is something you need to do for yourself. The surest way to accomplish it would be to get a job. This may eventually equip you to survive on your own. If you need transportation, ask your daughters for help, or take public transportation.

If you prefer not to attend “family” gatherings, have your husband go alone. Your father’s alcoholism may have contributed to the fact that you married someone with an alcohol problem, thinking it was “normal.” If that’s the case, consider finding a nearby chapter of Al-Anon (al-anon.org/info) or Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (adultchildren.org) and attend some of the meetings. They are sometimes held online, so you could do it on a phone or computer, if necessary. I wish you luck on your journey.

DEAR ABBY: I am a widow with three serious illnesses, one of which is potentially deadly. I hesitate to confide in some of my friends because the majority of them go into a litany of their illnesses. For the most part, their ailments are common and require just a small change in diet or perhaps losing some weight. What makes it uncomfortable for me is they act like they are in a life-threatening situation, which they aren’t.

I find it increasingly difficult to empathize with their common colds, achy joints, etc. How can I explain to these folks how much they upset me? For the most part, they are good people, just very self-centered. — CHALLENGED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR CHALLENGED: It may be unrealistic to expect friends who don’t know about your serious medical conditions to empathize with you or stop complaining about their aches and pains. Rather than say their complaints are annoying, tell them the truth about what’s going on with you. After that, try to remember that regardless of how minor, every person’s health challenges are important to them, even if on the grand scale of things they don’t seem that way to you.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I can’t take care of new roommate who has dementia
Dear Abby: What does it mean when long-distance girlfriend wants to talk to me less?
Dear Abby: Mom’s lingering anger over divorce two decades ago is frustrating her offspring
Dear Abby: As we pay son’s mortgage, he buys expensive ‘toys’
Dear Abby: Should man share his bed with his visiting children?
Dear Abby: Blind woman wants to babysit 1-year-old alone
The Latest
Camiel Jones was last seen June 18, 2022, in Austin.
News
Girl, 17, missing from Austin home
Camiel Jones is known to frequent the area of North Ave and 31st Street Beach
By Sun-Times Wire
 
SM_101_Unit_00566_RT.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Snowflake Mountain’: A contrived Netflix reality show as dumb as all the others
The pandering premise sends lazy, materialistic millennials into the wilderness to bumble through survival challenges.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, June 21, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Slugger Aaron Judge and the Yankees are sitting pretty atop the American League East.
MLB
New York has (Bronx) bombers; we have bummers
It’s tough enough being a Chicago baseball fan, and seeing the dominant Yankees on top makes it even worse.
By Rick Telander
 
The Lightning’s Corey Perry and Steven Stamkos celebrate after Perry’s goal in the second period Monday. Tampa Bay scored four goals in the period.
NHL
Lightning bounce back, beat Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3
Two nights after being limited to just 16 shots in a 7-0 loss in Denver, the Lightning rebounded by finally finding a way to neutralize Colorado’s speed and solve Darcy Kuemper.
By the Sun-Times wires
 