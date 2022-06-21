The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Willson Contreras leads NL catchers in All-Star voting’s first phase

Contreras is expected to claim his third All-Star selection this year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Willson Contreras leads NL catchers in All-Star voting’s first phase
Catcher Willson Contreras leads the Cubs in on-base percentage (.393) and slugging (.524).

Catcher Willson Contreras leads the Cubs in on-base percentage (.393) and slugging (.524).

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — Initial polls are in, with good news for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

Major League Baseball released its first update on All-Star voting Tuesday, and Contreras leads National League catchers with 801,630 votes. He’s already put some space between him and the Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud (471,921) at No. 2 in the race, and the Cardinals’ Yadier Molina (454,685) at No. 3.

Contreras is already a two-time All-Star. And this year, his numbers are generally on par or slightly better than they were at this point, 67 games into the season, in his All-Star 2017 and 2018 seasons. He also leads the Cubs in on-base percentage (.393) and slugging (.524).

It’s well documented how much Contreras has improved his framing in recent years. And he’d taken a more prominent mentorship role on this young Cubs team this season.

Voting for Phase 1 closes on June 30, and the top two vote-getters in each position — and top six outfielders — advance to Phase 2.

This year, the most popular player in each league after Phase 1 automatically claims a starting spot in the All-Star Game. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (1,512,368) and Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts (1,446,050) are on pace to claim those Phase 2 byes.

Cubs trade Stout

The Cubs announced Tuesday that they’d traded left-hander Eric Stout to the Pirates for a cash consideration. The Cubs designated Stout for assignment last week to clear a spot on the roster for Adrian Sampson, another multi-inning reliever.

Before being DFA’d, Stout provided that length for the Cubs in two games against the Padres, allowing a total of two runs in 3 ⅔ innings.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
New York has (Bronx) bombers; we have bummers
Cubs rookie Caleb Kilian again battles command in loss to Pirates
Cubs option Adrian Sampson to trim roster to 13-pitcher limit, recall Nelson Velazquez
Baseball by the Numbers: Hitting second is where it’s at these days
Braves avoid sweep with 6-0 victory, provide a template for Cubs to emulate
Cubs manager David Ross will be tested by 13-pitcher limit
The Latest
The James Sneider Apartments at 7450 N. Rogers Ave. in Rogers Park.
City Hall
Committee OKs new cooling requirements on high-rise, senior buildings to prevent repeat of heat-related deaths in Rogers Park
The ordinance,backed by Ald. Maria Hadden, is aimed at preventing a repeat of the tragedy at James Sneider Apartments, where three residents died in mid-May.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan, shown in a 2017 game against Illinois, has died at 25.
College Sports
Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue star and Big Ten Player of the Year, dies at 25
The Allen County, Indiana, Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that Swanigan died Monday of natural causes at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
By Associated Press
 
Jonathan Jackson, the middle son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson, shakes hands with supporters after announcing his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the 1st Congressional District — being vacated by Rep. Bobby Rush — during a news conference at the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 38 headquarters on the Far South Side, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Columnists
More cryptocurrency PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress: new total $991,276
A new FEC filing reveals the cryptocurrency group WEB3 FORWARD spent $491,250 in media buys aimed at electing Jackson after another crypto PAC buy of $500,026
By Lynn Sweet
 
A bicyclist rides by a memorial at North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was killed in the Uptown neighborhood earlier this month.
City Hall
Proposal to stop bike lane incursions would increase towing, add new signs
On June 9, 3-year-old Lily Grace Shambrook was riding in a carrier attached to her mother’s bike when she was struck and killed by a semi. Ald. Andre Vasquez believes the accident would have been prevented by his proposal to step up towing of vehicles blocking bike lanes.
By Fran Spielman
 
Sen. Ted Cruz is a senator from the state of Texas, whose Republican Party drafted a platform that, among other things, claims that Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate president.
Columnists
Texas Republicans turn up the crazy
In their newly approved draft party platform, the Lone Star State GOP threaten to secede. And more.
By Neil Steinberg
 