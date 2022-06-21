The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Bill Cosby sexually abused teen in 1975, civil trial jury rules

Judy Huth, who alleged the events happened at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, is awarded $500,000.

By  Brian Melley | Associated Press
   
SHARE Bill Cosby sexually abused teen in 1975, civil trial jury rules
Bill_Cosby_Civil_Trial_Explainer.jpg

Bill Cosby (pictured in 2018) was accused of sexually assaulting Judy Huth (seen in 2014) when she was 16.

AP Photos

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000.

Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.

The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison. Huth’s lawsuit was one of the last remaining legal claims against him after his insurer settled many others against his will.

Cosby did not attend the trial or testify in person, but the jury saw short clips from his 2015 video deposition, in which he denied any sexual contact with Huth. He continues to deny the allegation through his attorney and publicist.

Jurors had already reached conclusions on nearly every question on their verdict form, including whether Cosby abused Huth and whether she deserved damages, after two days of deliberations on Friday. But the jury foreperson could not serve further because of a personal commitment, and the panel had to start deliberating from scratch with an alternate juror on Monday.

Cosby’s attorneys agreed that Cosby met Huth and her high school friend on a Southern California film set in April of 1975, then took them to the Playboy Mansion a few days later.

Huth’s friend Donna Samuelson, a key witness, took photos at the mansion of Huth and Cosby, which loomed large at the trial.

Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act.

Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager.

Huth’s attorney Nathan Goldberg told the jury of nine women and three men during closing arguments Wednesday that “my client deserves to have Mr. Cosby held accountable for what he did.”

“Each of you knows in your heart that Mr. Cosby sexually assaulted Miss Huth,” Goldberg said.

A majority of jurors apparently agreed, giving Huth a victory in a suit that took eight years and overcame many hurdles just to get to trial.

During their testimony, Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean consistently challenged Huth and Samuelson over errors in detail in their stories, and a similarity in the accounts that the lawyer said represented coordination between the two women.

This included the women saying in pre-trial depositions and police interviews that Samuelson had played Donkey Kong that day, a game not released until six years later.

Bonjean made much of this, in what both sides came to call the “Donkey Kong defense.”

Goldberg asked jurors to look past the small errors in detail that he said were inevitable in stories that were 45 years old, and focus on the major issues behind the allegations. He pointed out to jurors that Samuelson said “games like Donkey Kong” when she first mentioned it in her deposition.

The Cosby lawyer began her closing arguments by saying, “It’s on like Donkey Kong,” and finished by declaring, “game over.”

Huth’s attorney reacted with outrage during his rebuttal.

“This is about justice!” he shouted, pounding on the podium. “We don’t need game over! We need justice!”

Next Up In Entertainment
Josh Groban gains new perspective on life, making music after COVID and two-year pandemic hiatus
Stephen Colbert: staffers guilty of ‘first-degree puppetry’ in DC incident
‘The Bear’: Darkly funny Chicago restaurant show demands to be devoured
Gucci unveils ‘HaHaHa’ collaboration with Harry Styles
Dear Abby: I can’t deal with my drunk husband and want to leave
‘Snowflake Mountain’: A contrived Netflix reality show as dumb as all the others
The Latest
Cubs starter Caleb Kilian reacts after being pulled from the game in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday.
Cubs
How optioning Caleb Kilian affects the Cubs rotation
The Cubs recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. in a corresponding move.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced food and gas giveaways coming up on June 29 and July 9.
Chicago
Willie Wilson promotes upcoming food, gas giveaways for $2 million
Cermak Fresh Market will join the June 29 food giveaway; gas stations for the July 9 event have not been announced.
By Jordan Perkins
 
The pool at Cornell Square Park in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood among many Chicago Park District pools that remain closed amid this week’s scorching temperatures.
Editorials
Park District’s delay in opening public pools deprives Chicagoans of summer fun
Not everyone lives by a beach, so the delay means one fewer summer activity for residents, especially teenagers, who were cooped up inside the last two summers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Josh Groban
Music
Josh Groban gains new perspective on life, making music after COVID and two-year pandemic hiatus
Groban contends he owes “his entire career” to the generosity of Oprah Winfrey, as he was a frequent guest on her long-running Windy City gabfest.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
A permanently closed Aldi store located at 7627 S. Ashland Ave. in the Gresham neighborhood.
Business
Sudden loss of Aldi grocery store in Gresham leaves residents, alderman stunned
The grocery chain’s Gresham neighborhood location closed for good on June 12, leaving residents with few other options for fresh, healthy food, community members say.
By Mariah Rush
 