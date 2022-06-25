How many steps are in a mile: tips on using your fitness tracker effectively

If you’re getting your step count from a Fitbit, an Apple Watch or your cell phone, it’s likely you’ve been more aware of your physical activity.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information noted a decrease in physical fitness at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but, even if you’re still hesitant about working out indoors with others, there are plenty of outdoor activities that can be done safely, like running, walking and hiking.

However you’re logging your steps, the data from your device can be hard to interpret, though. It’s difficult to know how many miles your Fitbit-recommended 10,000-steps-a-day converts to.

The answer is that it’s different for everyone. Healthline cites a University of Iowa study that says the average step length is two and a half feet. This means it would take a little over 2,100 steps for the average person to reach one mile.

But your height and your fitness level affect that. Your stride might be above or below average.

You can measure your step length with a tape measure or ruler to calculate the number of steps it would take you to reach a mile. Divide 63,360 inches — the number of inches in a mile — by the length of your stride to get your personalized steps-per-mile count.

But also keep in mind that your running stride length is likely to be longer than it is when you’re walking.

While Fitbit gives most users a 10,000-daily-steps goal, the magic number can vary depending on age, fitness level and other factors.

As little as 7,000 steps a day could be enough, recent research has found — though people saw more health benefits the more steps they took.

For most adults, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week and also two days of muscle-strengthening activity.

Apple Watch doesn’t have a step goal, but it has a “Move” or calorie goal that you can adjust.

