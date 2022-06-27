Horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You begin this week with and purpose because your ruler Mars is dancing with Saturn. This will help you to explore your goals, in a solid practical way, especially if these goals help to promote greater freedom for yourself and others. You mean business!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever you do, especially by working alone or behind the scenes, will contribute to your success in a solid way. At this time in your life, many things are coming to fruition and you see clearly what is working and what is not. Today you’re ready to work for what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In a careful, prepared way, you are gung-ho about group activities or working with a friend to promote issues related to medical or legal matters. Others might also help you with educational opportunities or something to do with publishing and the media. Perfect day to discuss travel plans. You’re going places!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You want to put practical ideas into action. Hopefully, these ideas will bring about greater freedom for yourself and others. You want to have available choices to pursue your goals both in your job or how you are perceived by others. You value your successful reputation!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re keen to travel or pursue opportunities in publishing, the media, the law or medicine — no question. Today, you’ve decided to take action because you’re ready to make a practical step towards making these goals a reality. Make a commitment. Make an appointment. Take a stand.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s time to act on your ideas and make practical headway, especially if you’ve been delaying addressing wills, estates, inheritances and such. Don’t delay any further. Initiate a down-to-earth discussion with someone. Decide how to deal with shared property and debt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

As this week begins, you are in the right frame of mind to get down to earth and have a serious, practical discussion with a partner or close friend about how to get things done. No more wishy-washy plans about “what if.” It’s time to move from the abstract to the concrete.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day, which is why you will get a lot done. It’s the perfect way to begin your week, which is fortunate because quite often, how something begins is how it unfolds. Today you want to work hard and get practical results for your efforts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This can be a productive day for artists. It will also be a productive day for those of you who work with children or who work in the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Time for planning is over. Time for action is here. Roll up your sleeves!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many of you have ambitious plans about redecorating or renovating where you live. Possibly all this energy relates to a residential move? Naturally, this can create domestic tension and family disputes. Today you will set this aside because practical concerns are a top priority.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are convincing today because you see what needs to be done and you’re not afraid to speak up. Others will admire your tenacity and agree with your practical suggestions. Sometimes you just have to wade in and get things done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You feel stronger about your financial scene because today, you can definitely see ways to boost your income. Yes, you really will get richer this year! Your assets are increasing. You see ways to how to do something to improve your chances to make this happen. Get on it!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Director JJ Abrams (1966) shares your birthday. You are an excellent communicator. You’re an idea person who is also open to hearing ideas from others. This makes you decisive. This is an excellent year for self-improvement and a possible makeover. Act on opportunities to create a better impression on your world.

