Using helicopters to track carjackings is a bad idea
A modern blimp requires no pilot, little or no fuel, creates no noise, and can hold multiple cameras capable of independently tracking carjackers and criminals.
Supplying the Chicago Police Department and Cook County with helicopters solely to stop carjackings is a horrible idea.
Helicopters require places to land, and have to be stored, maintained, fueled and repaired. They are noisy, dangerous and inefficient. They require a massive, permanent investment in staffing, not just in pilots over multiple shifts, but support staff, maintenance and repair staff, security, landing crews and more.
A carjacking at 1 a.m. will cause entire neighborhoods to be woken up and stressed out as a chopper chases the car. Can a helicopter actually stop a carjacking? How? By landing on a vehicle?
If we want eyes in the sky that will record, identify and help develop a safe, effective and coordinated response to carjackings, a far cheaper, more efficient and far more effective solution already exists.
If a helicopter has a technical problem, people may die — not just the passengers, but the innocents on the ground. If a balloon has a problem, it gently settles to the ground
Why waste many millions in taxpayer dollars when we could be more secure at a fraction of the cost? When the basic cost of a chopper runs from $2 million to $10 million a pop, not counting training, pilot, staffing, etc. Spending thousands apiece for high-tech balloons makes a lot more sense.
Robert A. Kezelis, Palos Heights
Why no one wants to be an election judge
Yesterday was Election Day. Months ago I decided to be an election judge. I did all the training and read the book.
I was very nervous because I wanted to do a great job.I arrived at my precinct at 4:30 a.m. I was the only one in my precinct. I was told I would have three other people, and “Don’t worry, they all have done this before.”
I had to move tables and set up everything by myself. Luckily, workers from three other precincts were in the school to help me. But everyone was very busy. I called and complained and I almost walked. I stayed all day.
Then at 7 p.m.,the real nightmare started. Closing up was terrible. Luckily, some really kind people helped me. But some people just closed up their precinct and left. I wanted to cry and just leave. This is why no one volunteers to be an election judge.
Diane Blaszczyk, Norwood Park