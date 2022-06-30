The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Eat Well Lifestyles Well

How many calories should you eat in a day: USDA guidelines for men, women, children

The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out rough calorie ranges as part of its dietary guidelines report, published every five years.

By  USA TODAY
   
Orlando Mayorquin
SHARE How many calories should you eat in a day: USDA guidelines for men, women, children
There is no single answer to how many caloriesyou should eat in one day as it depends on a number of variables, including gender, age, weight and activity level.

There is no single answer to how many caloriesyou should eat in one day as it depends on a number of variables, including gender, age, weight and activity level.

stock.adobe.com

Few things are as essential as nutrition, yet few things can feel as nebulous. Even the question of how to lose weight is contested by experts, who say there’s more to it than just eating less and exercising more.

How many calories should you eat in a day?There is no single answer to this question, either, experts say. It depends on variables including gender, age, weight and activity level.

But the U.S. Department of Agriculture puts out rough calorie ranges as part of its dietary guidelines report, published every five years.

Women need 1,600 to 2,400 calories a day, and men need 2,000 to 3,000 calories, according to the USDA’s latest “Dietary Guidelines for Americans” report, released in 2020.

Daily calorie needs for kids under 2 years old are between 700 and 1,000 calories. Children 2 to 8 need between 1,000 and 2,000 calories, the report says. Daily calorie intake estimates vary widely for older children and teenagers, with a range of 1,400 to 3,200.

The USDA posts an online Dietary Reference Intake calculator that makes individualized daily calorie intake suggestions based on your information, along with daily macronutrient, vitamin and mineral intake recommendations.

While online calculators provide calorie rough intake estimates, Caroline Susie, a registered dietician and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recommends consulting a dietician to best figure out your calorie needs and how to meet them. Health goals and medical history can factor into formulating a recommended diet in a way that can’t be picked up by an online calculator.

A calorie is a unit of energy in food. One gram of carbohydrate or protein equals about four calories, and one gram of fat contains 9 calories.

One way to lose weight is by reducing calorie consumption, but experts warn against cutting back too much.Susie said she comes across people on extreme calorie-deficit diets who consume less than 1,000 calories a day.

“It’s just not enough to keep you fueled long term,” Susie said. “And what’s scary is that when it’s so extreme and too low, you put yourself at risk for certain vitamin and nutritional deficiencies.”

Taking in too few calories can stunt your metabolism.

“I see a lot of people under-eat because they do a ridiculous calculation online,” said Christina Barth, a health and nutrition professor at Arizona State University. “And they wonder why they’re not losing weight. Well, when you cut your calories too low, your body slows down. Your metabolism slows down.”

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Well
Sleep essential for heart health in addition to 7 other key factors, heart association now says
How many steps are in a mile: tips on using your fitness tracker effectively
Plenity weight-loss treatment, despite heavy marketing, yielding only modest results
Ask the Doctors: Caffeine sensitivity grows as people age
It’s allergy season — these foods can help ward off a host of allergens
Bradley Cooper battled addiction in his 20s; pal Will Arnett helped him get sober
The Latest
Two people were hospitalized after a fight broke out June 5, 2022 at an Englewood CTA station.
Crime
Pair charged in back-to-back robberies at Belmont Red Line stop
They allegedly pushed a 46-year-old man to the ground and beat him under the platform, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk out of the White House for an event celebrating Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in April.
Columnists
Meet Ketanji Brown Jackson, the new Supreme Court Justice: First Black woman on high court
Jackson sworn in on Thursday to replace retiring Justice Breyer.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a City Council meeting.
Politics
Lightfoot’s reelection endorsed by Reps. Robin Kelly, Bobby Rush and Danny Davis
Mayor Lori Lightfoot locking in endorsements ahead of the 2023 mayoral election.
By Lynn Sweet
 
NHTSA administrator Steven Cliff/
Business
Federal highway safety agency to scrutinize driver-assist technology, new NHTSA head says
Federal standards are needed to regulate driver-assisted technology, says Steven Cliff, the new head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Lalain Reyeg administers a COVID-19 booster shot to Army veteran Gary Nasakaitis last September at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in the west suburbs.
Coronavirus
COVID vaccination reboot coming this fall to add tweaks for new coronavirus variants
The FDA will have to decide the exact recipe. But expect a combination shot that adds protection against omicron or some of its newer relatives to the original vaccine.
By Lauran Neergaard | AP and Matthew Perrone | AP
 