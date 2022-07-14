The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Chicago progressives took on the FOP — and won in midterm elections

Progressives showed that when legislators do the hard work of engaging with constituents and volunteers have real conversations at doors with voters, they will support transformative change.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks at a Trump rally in Mount Greenwood in November 2020.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Heading into the midterm elections, media outlets and political party leaders insisted that “tough-on-crime” policies would be on every voter’s mind; if elected officials wanted to win, they must back off reforms or face losses and the wrath of police unions.

In Cook County, primary election results told a very different story. Progressives who talked about non-carceral solutions to violence won big.

Movement-grown state Rep. Delia Ramirez beat a powerful sitting alderman in her bid for Congress. Toni Preckwinkle held onto her role as Cook County board president while supporting jail decarceration and bail reform. Organizer Anthony Quezada defeated a long- time incumbent for Cook County commissioner on a platform that included a civilian first responder program.

Meanwhile, the Fraternal Order of Police failed to convince the public that reforming the criminal legal system will undermine public safety. The clearest test was on Chicago’s Northwest Side, home to many police officers and assumed to be conservative.

Each election cycle, the FOP uses manipulative fear-mongering in an attempt to convince residents to vote for their right-wing candidates. They thought this tactic would be more successful than ever after Northwest Side legislators state Sen. Robert Martwick and state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe voted to end money bond. Their theory was that they could oust incumbents claiming that ending money bond was anti-police and dangerous.

While the FOP poured $100,000 into trying to scare voters, concerned community members with the People’s Lobby had actual conversations with people in those same neighborhoods. We knocked on the doors of over 8,000 people and spoke directly with thousands of them. What we heard may surprise the FOP and the pundits.

We brought up ending money bond at every door, and voters understood that denying people the presumption of innocence does not keep us safe. What does is school funding, racial justice, health care, bike lanes, reforming our regressive tax system, and much more.

On election day, LaPointe and Martwick crushed their opponents.

Illinois’s primary proved that legislators don’t need to be afraid of their shadows — they just have to do the work. Illinoisans from every walk of life want legislators to address safety and combat structural racism with proven solutions. Progressives showed that when legislators do the hard work of engaging with constituents and volunteers have real conversations at the doors, voters will support transformative change.

Allie Lichterman, pretrial fairness act defense lead, The People’s Lobby

Are we numb to the violence around us?

Last year, WBEZ published a report by Odette Yousef, “Chicago leads the nation in mass shootings, averaging about one per week.” The report stated that from January 2019 to June 21, 2021, Chicago had 124 mass shootings. Since then, there have been dozens more.

There is no doubt that we will not forget the massacre on the 4th of July in Highland Park. The outcry was immediate. The president weighed in with his condolences and ordered flags flown at half-mast, the vice president flew in the next day to hold a press conference and the governor ofIllinois was everywhere a camera and a reporter could be found.

Imagine over 150 mass shootings in Chicago, and I cannot recall one other presidential phone call or a vice president flying in to offer condolences. No flags ever flew at half-mast for the victims of Chicago’s mass shootings. Not once in recent years and over 2,000 murders has anyone ever mentioned holding the shooter’s parents responsible. There never has been a major initiative to find out how the shooters obtained their weapons, like the Highland Park suspect.

Has the stunning level of violence, murders, and mass shootings in Chicago caused an entire city and maybe even a country, to lose the ability to be shocked?

Bob Angone, retired Chicago Police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

The Latest
Sandra Fernandez (center), a member of ARISE Chicago, holds a sign Wednesday in the Pilsen neighborhood.
La Voz Chicago
Anuncian nuevas pautas laborales que protegen a los trabajadores indocumentados
Las pautas aplican a aquellos que presenten quejas laborales contra sus empleadores.
By Michael Loria
 
Jeremiah Moore, 7, of East Chicago, Indiana, was shot and killed around 1:15 a.m. on July 12, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Niño de 7 años es asesinado a tiros en la camioneta de su familia
El tiroteo se produjo sólo unas semanas después de que el niño participara en una manifestación en el centro de Chicago contra la violencia armada hacia los niños.
By Kade Heather
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Hombre persigue a personas conduciendo su auto robado y lo choca
El hombre persiguió al auto y alguien adentro comenzó a dispararle, dijo la policía.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ozzieonfield.jpg
Sports Media
White Sox analyst Ozzie Guillen shines in eventful week on and off the air
Guillen is exactly what viewers want from an analyst: raw, unfettered commentary backed up by experience. Most viewers of regional sports networks don’t see this.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The old Marshall Field Co. Building, located at 24 E. Washington St.
Business
Ferrero plans to open ‘innovation center’ in Marshall Field building
The facility, expected to employ about 170 people, is set to open in Spring 2023 and will house research and development labs that will develop new confectionery and packaged foods products.
By Stefano Esposito
 