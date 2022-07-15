The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Olympic Sports Sports

IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

Thorpe had been stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE IOC reinstates Jim Thorpe as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
Jim Thorpe, shown during a 1948 “junior olympics” event in Chicago, has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon.

Jim Thorpe, shown during a 1948 “junior olympics” event in Chicago, has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon.

AP

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.

The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”

Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal.

Thorpe to some remains the greatest all-around athlete ever. He was voted as the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.

In 1982 — 29 years after Thorpe’s death — the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family but his Olympic records were not reinstated, nor was his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.

Two years ago, a Bright Path Strong petition advocated declaring Thorpe the outright winner of the pentathlon and decathlon in 1912. The IOC had listed him as a co-champion in the official record book.

“We welcome the fact that, thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong, a solution could be found,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned.”

Thorpe’s Native American name, Wa-Tho-Huk, means “Bright Path.” The organization with the help of IOC member Anita DeFrantz had contacted the Swedish Olympic Committee and the family of Hugo Wieslander, who had been elevated to decathlon gold medalist in 1913.

“They confirmed that Wieslander himself had never accepted the Olympic gold medal allocated to him, and had always been of the opinion that Jim Thorpe was the sole legitimate Olympic gold medallist,” the IOC said, adding that the Swedish Olympic Committee agreed.

“The same declaration was received from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports, whose athlete, Ferdinand Bie, was named as the gold medalist when Thorpe was stripped of the pentathlon title,” the IOC said.

Bie will be listed as the silver medalist in the pentathlon, and Wieslander with silver in the decathlon.

World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, has also agreed to amend its records, the IOC said.

Thorpe tripled the score of his nearest competitor in the pentathlon and had 688 more points than the second-place finisher in the decathlon.

During the closing ceremony, King Gustav V told Thorpe: “Sir, you are the greatest athlete in the world.”

Next Up In Sports
U.S. will face Canada in CONCACAF W Championship final
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
Friday’s Cubs-Mets game rained out
Tiger Woods likely to miss the cut at British Open
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf to explore ‘every opportunity that’s available’
South Shore Nature Sanctuary, a ‘way to feel connected to the Earth ... in the city,’ turns 20
The Latest
The United States’ Mallory Pugh celebrates after scoring a goal against Costa Rica.
Soccer
U.S. will face Canada in CONCACAF W Championship final
The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals Thursday night on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Paddlers on a day trip with the conservation group Openlands exploring the Little Calumet River at Kickapoo Woods, part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County forest preserves.
Suburban Chicago
Around Chicago, grabbing paddles and boats for ‘river therapy’ amid the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped spur more people to pick up a paddle and get out on the water. Conservation groups like Openlands hope to build on that.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
Luis Andrade (standing between two seated clerics) at a religious ceremony earlier this month at his Berwyn church at which he was accepted into what describes itself as an independent Catholic church and named bishop of Chicago.
The Watchdogs
Kicked out of Episcopal priesthood over sexual misconduct accusations, now overseeing a church in Berwyn
Rev. Luis Andrade, originally ordained a Roman Catholic priest in Ecuador, recently moved on to be a priest in a small, independent Catholic denomination.
By Robert Herguth and Elvia Malagón
 
Manuel Macias, who goes by MATR, painted this mural of an Aztec warrior in Pilsen in May.
Murals and Mosaics
In Pilsen, Manuel ‘MATR’ Macias says his new mural of an Aztec warrior is meant to evoke struggle
He based the mural at 1451 W. 18th St. in Pilsen on a 2017 photo by Gustavo ‘Gus’ Mejia of a model dressed as an Aztec warrior.
By Nicky Andrews
 
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks with her lawyers Alexander Boykov, right, and Maria Blagovolina in a Russian courtroom prior to a hearing.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Lawyers say Brittney Griner had doctor’s note for cannabis use
The defense on Friday also submitted tests she underwent as part of an anti-doping check, which didn’t detect any prohibited substances in her system.
By Jim Heintz | AP
 