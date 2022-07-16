The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
PItchfork Music Festival 2022: day 2 Photo Gallery

Magdalena Bay, Karate, Japanese Breakfast and Mitski are among the artists scheduled to perform.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Pat Nabong
   
Magdalena Bay performs on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Saturday is the dawn of a new day at Pitchfork Music Fest, and with it a new atmosphere.

With Friday’s rain-induced muddy mess dried up, attendees flocked to the grassy lawn of Union Park staking their spot for the day’s anticipated festivities including teenage punk rockers The Linda Lindas, reunited rockers Karate, and a double-dose of indie stars Japanese Breakfast and Mitski to close out the festivities.

A clear congregation of diehards amassed in equal lines for the band merchandise tent and the Chirp Record Fair picking up collectibles of their favorite acts of the day and very likely, the new artists they’ve discovered.

Here’s a look at the sights and sounds at Saturday’s Pitchfork. The festival concludes on Sunday.

Magdalena Bay performs on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival-goers enjoy the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in the West Town neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hyd performs on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Festival goers listen to Hyd on the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago weather cooperates on Saturday afternoon as clouds — but no rain — fill the skies at Union Park for day 2 of Pitchfork.&nbsp;

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

