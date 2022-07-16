PItchfork Music Festival 2022: day 2 Photo Gallery

Saturday is the dawn of a new day at Pitchfork Music Fest, and with it a new atmosphere.
With Friday’s rain-induced muddy mess dried up, attendees flocked to the grassy lawn of Union Park staking their spot for the day’s anticipated festivities including teenage punk rockers The Linda Lindas, reunited rockers Karate, and a double-dose of indie stars Japanese Breakfast and Mitski to close out the festivities.
A clear congregation of diehards amassed in equal lines for the band merchandise tent and the Chirp Record Fair picking up collectibles of their favorite acts of the day and very likely, the new artists they’ve discovered.
Here’s a look at the sights and sounds at Saturday’s Pitchfork. The festival concludes on Sunday.
Dear Abby: Our disrespectful son, wife ignore our texts, blow off our dinners and exclude us from events
The Latest
The officer was discovered early Friday at his residence in the Central District, Chicago police said.
The cause of her death remains unknown.
“He’s still not feeling right,” manager Tony La Russa said.
It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.
Servando Hamros, 29, was found lying near the canal in the park in the 2100 block of McCormick Boulevard.