The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Golf Sports

Cameron Smith wins British Open for his first major title

His 8-under 64 was the lowest final round by a champion in the 30 times golf’s oldest championship has been played at St. Andrews.

By  Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Cameron Smith wins British Open for his first major title
Cameron Smith, of Australia, won the British Open to capture his first major championship.

Cameron Smith, of Australia, won the British Open to capture his first major championship.

Gerald Herbert/AP

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Cameron Smith charged his way into history on the Old Course, a Sunday stunner at St. Andrews that sent the Australian to his first major by overcoming Rory McIlroy to win the British Open.

The stage was set for McIlroy to end his eight-year drought in the majors and cap off a week of celebration at the home of golf in the 150th Open.

Smith stole the show by running off five straight birdies to start the back nine and delivering more clutch moments at the end. His 8-under 64 was the lowest final round by a champion in the 30 times golf’s oldest championship has been played at St. Andrews.

Smith won by one shot over Cameron Young, who holed a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole. It wasn’t enough, and neither was anything McIlroy could muster.

He couldn’t make a putt early. He couldn’t hit it close enough late. His last good chance was a 15-foot birdie attempt on the scary Road Hole at No. 17, and it narrowly missed to the left.

Smith, who saved par on the 17th with a 10-foot putt, was at the front of the 18th green with his tee shot. From 80 feet away, his pace up the slope and toward the cup was close to perfect, leaving him a tap-in birdie to finish at 20-under 268.

Smith matched the major championship record to par, last reached by Dustin Johnson in the 2020 Masters held in November.

McIlroy needed eagle to tie him, and his putt through the Valley of Sin had no chance. He missed the birdie and wound up with a 70 to finish third.

Smith is the first Australian to win at St. Andrews since Kel Nagle in 1960, when he topped a rising American star named Arnold Palmer, the people’s choice.

That’s what McIlroy is now, and all day there was an energy along the humps and hollows of the Old Course, all of them waiting to celebrate McIlroy as an Open champion at St. Andrews.

He gave them little to cheer — two birdies, 16 pars, more disappointment.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks added to American League All-Star team
Chicago outdoors: Lakefront parking, velvet buck & berries, Illinois bird species, Jaws & taxidermy
Sky win fourth in a row, despite Courtney Vandersloot’s absence
Cubs drop doubleheader vs. Mets, extending skid to nine
Fire end three-game homestand with 1-0 win over Seattle
Left-hander Brandon Hughes shining out of Cubs’ overworked bullpen
The Latest
SWAT were en route for an alleged gunman who ran into a building after opening fire near Chicago police officers July 16, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
SWAT standoff ends hours after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
It was unclear whether the shots were fired directly at officers, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
7 killed, 2 teens among at least 13 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
Three men were killed in less than 12 hours in Lawndale.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A person was shot June 21, 2022, at North Avenue Beach.
Crime
Man killed in Roseland shooting
About 7:30 a.m., the 44-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 10400 block of South Corliss Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Liam Hendriks has saved 18 games this season.
White Sox
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks added to American League All-Star team
Hendriks has 18 saves and a 2.35 ERA this season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mitski closes out the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on Saturday night.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival Day 2: Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Magdalena Bay, Karate — and a surprise appearance by Jeff Tweedy
The Wilco frontman joined Japanese Breakfast for duets on both bands’ songs.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 