Saturday, May 11, 2024
Cicero man missing since April

Pedro Casillas Jr., 34, was last seen leaving his Cicero residence around 12:45 p.m. April 28, according to the Cicero Police Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Pedro Casillas Jr.

Pedro Casillas Jr.

Authorities are searching for a Cicero man who has been missing since late April.

Casillas Jr.'s black 2005 Chrysler 300 was observed on plate reader cameras going through parts of Chicago and west and south suburbs, police said in a statement. His vehicle was found abandoned by Illinois State Police May 1 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Blue Island.

Police have conducted multiple searches in the area but haven’t been able to find Casillas Jr., and his phone has been turned off since April 30, officials said.

Casillas Jr. is about 5-foot-7, 171 lbs and is bald with brown eyes and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (708) 652-2130 ext. 562, or malegria@thetownofcicero.com.

