The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Nation/World Chicago Politics

Trump audited for double-dipping tax breaks on Chicago’s Trump Tower: report

ProPublica and the New York Times found the former president could end owing the IRS more than $100 million for claiming the same massive losses twice on his namesake River North tower.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Trump audited for double-dipping tax breaks on Chicago’s Trump Tower: report
Hundreds of protesters march in front of Trump Tower on June 13, 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the nation.

Hundreds of protesters march in front of Trump Tower on June 13, 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin sparked protests across the nation. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former President Donald Trump could be hit with a bill of more than $100 million for claiming improper tax breaks on his namesake tower along the Chicago River, according to a report co-published Saturday by ProPublica and the New York Times.

In a yearslong audit battle, the Internal Revenue Service has argued Trump effectively wrote off the same massive losses twice on the Trump International Hotel and Tower at 401 N. Wabash Ave., ProPublica and the Times found.

Trump reported $651 million in losses on the River North tower in 2008, when he claimed the 92-story building met the tax code definition of “worthless” shortly before its completion during the heart of the Great Recession, the news outlets found.

Then, in 2010, Trump shifted the company that owned the tower into a new partnership, a move he cited to justify $168 million in additional losses over the next 10 years, ProPublica and the Times reported, citing filings in a lawsuit against Trump, a congressional report and an IRS memo.

The current status of the IRS’ audit of Trump and his Chicago dealings is unclear. The agency could seek to recoup more than $100 million, plus interest and potential penalties, the news outlets calculated.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s son Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told the publications: “This matter was settled years ago, only to be brought back to life once my father ran for office. We are confident in our position, which is supported by opinion letters from various tax experts, including the former general counsel of the IRS.”

An IRS spokesperson declined to comment, citing federal privacy law.

Donald Trump holds up the Oct. 28, 2004 edition of the Chicago Sun-Times as he makes his way across the Wabash Avenue bridge to the newspaper's former building, which was demolished that year to make room for the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Donald Trump holds up the Oct. 28, 2004 edition of the Chicago Sun-Times as he makes his way across the Wabash Avenue bridge to the newspaper’s former building, which was demolished that year to make room for the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Keith Hale/Sun-Times file

The site of the tower was long home to the Chicago Sun-Times before Donald Trump acquired it in 2001 with grand visions of constructing the world’s tallest building — a plan he scrapped after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Last year, an Illinois appellate court ruled Trump Tower had been overvalued by the Cook County assessor’s office and Board of Review in 2011, leading to a $1 million property tax refund for the former president.

Trump originally hired longtime Southwest Side Ald. Ed Burke (14th) as his attorney to handle property tax appeals on the tower.

Burke is scheduled for sentencing this summer on unrelated federal racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion convictions.

Related

Next Up In News
Cicero man missing since April
Man shot to death during fight in Grand Crossing
Endeavor Health launches study to target C-section rates, disparities in Black birthing patients
Motorist dies after shooting, crash in Woodlawn
Lockport man charged with hate crime, attempted murder in shooting of neighbor
Multiple passengers thrown out of car in rollover crash on Eisenhower Expressway
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls position breakdowns: Forward thinking for veteran DeMar DeRozan
DeRozan might be just as important for the Bulls off the court as he is on the court. As the sides try to agree on an extension, DeRozan has to ask himself if he wants to move on or stay a Bull.
By Joe Cowley
 
Rachel Egly holds an invasive male red swamp crayfish, trapped from the North Shore Channel. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Home Depot nesting duck, goslings and invasive red swamp crayfish
A mallard nesting in Home Depot, new goslings and a warning on red swamp crayfish are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Nambi E. Kelley poses at the Goodman Theater, where she is appearing in “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” a play she first saw in high school.
Theater
With 3 plays on Chicago stages, Nambi E. Kelley is having a full-circle moment
Actor-playwright is performing in “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” at the Goodman Theatre, and Court and Lifeline are presenting two dramas she wrote.
By  Mike Davis - WBEZ
 
Drs. Emily White VanGompel, Ann Borders and Beth Plunkett (left to right) stand outside of Evanston Hospital on Friday, May 10, 2024. The three doctors are working with hospitals across Illinois to launch a $7 million study to help pregnant patients, especially Black women, be more seen and heard during labor.
Health
Endeavor Health launches study to target C-section rates, disparities in Black birthing patients
The study aims to make sure patients have more of a say in what happens during their deliveries and reduce unnecessary cesarean births.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
IMG_9697.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Lincolnwood product Jewell Loyd is Seattle's best
WNBA’s single-season scoring leader enters her 10th season with the resurgent Storm as the face of the franchise.
By Annie Costabile
 