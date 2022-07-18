The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Tenants sue Pangea Properties alleging health and safety hazards

Pangea is one of the city’s largest landlords with 423 rental properties that include 7,500 units on the South and West sides, according to the lawsuit.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Tenants sue Pangea Properties alleging health and safety hazards
Flanked by residents, attorneys and supporters, attorney Christopher Wilmes discusses a lawsuit filed against Pangea Properties during a news conference in front of Pangea Properties’ Washington Plaza Apartments, at 5501 W. Washington Blvd. on the West Side, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Flanked by tenants and supporters, attorney Christopher Wilmes on Monday discusses a lawsuit against Pangea Properties.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A class-action lawsuit was filed against one of the city’s largest landlords, accusing the company of fostering dangerous living conditions that include broken elevators, lack of heat or electricity and severe rodent infestation.

More than a dozen tenants signed on to the lawsuit against Pangea Properties on Monday claiming their complaints to the property managers have been largely ignored and they are now seeking damages for deceptive and illegal business practices.

Kayla Jones, 26, moved into a Pangea property in 2021 when she relocated to the Chatham neighborhood from Dallas. She was moved to another unit at another property after she faced many issues, but the new unit would have just as many problems, she said.

“There were obvious signs of pest infestation, feces from roaches and rats, droppings on my carpet, obvious signs of mice holes in the wall,” Jones said. “When I called the property manager to talk about the issues, they made it sound like I was the only one complaining about the problem.”

Jones said she made multiple complaints on the company’s online portal that were marked complete without anyone coming to look at the issues. She said she made several calls to 311 to report the ongoing problems and was advised it might be best for her to leave.

When someone from maintenance showed up to inspect the situation, they denied seeing any mice. Jones said they were in the kitchen running across the countertop and microwave unbothered by the presence of a human — some even were found dead in the apartment.

“The person from the company told me ‘What do you expect, you live in the ghetto,’” Jones said of the maintenance worker.

Pangea did not return multiple requests for comment.

Pangea is one of the city’s largest landlords with 423 rental properties that include 7,500 units on the South and West sides, according to the lawsuit. The property owner also has more than 13,000 residential units in Illinois, Indiana and Maryland and uses hundreds of shell companies to purchase or transfer ownership of its buildings.

The private landlord is one of the city’s most prolific eviction filers and has taken thousands of families to court since 2009 — most of these evictions have been Black families living on the South and West sides.

The lawsuit doesn’t examine these eviction patterns but does allege threats of evictions were used against tenants by Pangea’s centralized management team to put a stop to tenant complaints.

“The lawsuit mentions a practice of ‘pay and stay’ where Pangea will put somebody in eviction proceedings and then while [tenants] are in proceedings trying to catch up on their rent they’re not given access to the company’s maintenance portal,” said Christopher Wilmes, an attorney representing the tenants.

Wilmes said Pangea “exploits renters by systematically ignoring maintenance requests in order to pad its bottom line.” He said the 14 people who filed the lawsuit have been dealing with different health and safety issues that include roach infestation, molding, lack of adequate heat in the winter months, flooding, sewage backup, squatters and broken elevators.

“The plaintiffs have filed this lawsuit to hold Pangea accountable and to say enough is enough,” Wilmes said.

Wilmes believes these issues are widespread among all Pangea’s units. He urges others to reach out to his law firm to share their stories at 312-604-2620.

The lawsuit said Pangea has had over 5,000 reported building code violations among its Chicago properties since 2009 which aligns with the many issues cited in the lawsuit.

Willie Bradley, 66, has lived in a Pangea-managed property for nearly eight years in the South Shore neighborhood and has faced issues with safe electricity, mold and a lack of heating.

“When I was in my apartment in the winter, it felt like being outside,” Bradley said.

“For years, the Legal Aid Society has represented Pangea tenants living in substandard and unacceptable conditions. It’s time that greater action be taken,” said Mia Segal, managing attorney of the Health, Housing, and Economic Stability Practice Group of the Legal Aid Society. “Pangea tenants deserve healthy, safe, and habitable apartments in return for the rent they pay.”

Next Up In News
Lightfoot hints strongly at veto if Chicago City Council raises threshold for speed camera tickets
Artist Claes Oldenburg, maker of huge urban sculptures including Chicago’s Batcolumn, dies at 93
Chicago police could get power to seize vehicles used for drag racing, drifting
Cooper Roberts, 8, shot at Highland Park Fourth of July parade, sees ‘hopeful progress’
In an age of misinformation, why are there so few librarians at Chicago Public Schools?
Drag racers take over West Loop intersection, teen charged with throwing fireworks at officers
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses community development grants during a news conference at the Kehrein Center For The Arts on the West Side, Monday morning, July 18, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot hints strongly at veto if Chicago City Council raises threshold for speed camera tickets
The mayor’s latest veto threat comes two days before a long-stalled Chicago City Council showdown on the volatile issue of how far over the speed limit motorists can drive before getting a speed-camera ticket.
By Fran Spielman
 
A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Columnists
Let’s organize to transform public safety
A new book on George Floyd’s life makes clear that there are systemic problems with policing and racism in our nation. We know how to change that, and make our communities safer.
By Ben Jealous
 
Clayton Kershaw will become the third Dodgers pitcher to start in the last seven All-Star Games.
MLB
Clayton Kershaw and Shane McClanahan named All-Star Game starters
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will bat seventh for the AL and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the sixth spot for the NL.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Artist Claes Oldenburg (pictured in 2011) died Monday at the age of 93. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago.&nbsp;
News
Artist Claes Oldenburg, maker of huge urban sculptures including Chicago’s Batcolumn, dies at 93
The Swedish-born Oldenburg drew on the sculptor’s eternal interest in form, by reimagining ordinary items in fantastic contexts.
By Associated Press
 
Signs against gun violence are placed on July 6 at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
Letters to the Editor
Gun violence is everyone’s issue
After the horrific events at Uvalde and right here at home, in Highland Park, it’s time to come together and get military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines out of the hands of the public.
By Letters to the Editor
 