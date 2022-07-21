The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
MLB Sports

Diamondbacks DFA former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2⁄3 innings.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Diamondbacks DFA former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel
AP22194104557702.jpg

AP

PHOENIX — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.

The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 23 innings.

The left-hander was released by the White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year.

Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He’s also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.

The D-backs added right-hander Ian Kennedy to take Keuchel’s place on the roster. Kennedy had been on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

Next Up In MLB
There’s much to improve on in second half for White Sox
Here comes baseball’s second half
A bad clubhouse? Complacency? White Sox All-Stars weigh in heading into second half
MLB honors Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday
For Cubs’ Willson Contreras, it’s straight from All-Star ‘dream come true’ to trade watch
AL manager Dusty Baker makes a sentimental return to Dodger Stadium — and gets booed
The Latest
merlin_60617433.jpg
Crime
Man killed in Chatham double shooting
A man was shot to death and another was wounded in Chatham on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mount St. Helens, in the foreground, is shown with with Mt. Rainier in the background in this Sept. 27, 2004, file photo.
Columnists
A dangerous volcano can teach us something about national solidarity
Clearly, a massive eruption or earthquake or tsunami anywhere on the globe would be a tragedy. And yet, because this danger is in Washington State, I would feel it more acutely than if it struck elsewhere.
By Mona Charen
 
The pavement at Clinton and Monroe streets in the West Loop was filled with tire marks on Monday, July 18, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
La policía podría confiscar los autos utilizados en las carreras ilegales en Chicago
Según la ordenanza, antes de incautar el vehículo, CPD deberá enviarle un aviso por correo al propietario.
By Fran Spielman
 
Dust cloud from a smokestack implosion blankets Little Village on April 11, 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Piden que Lightfoot publique el reporte sobre la implosión que cubrió de polvo a La Villita
El concejal Michael Rodríguez (25º) quiere conocer los detalles de una investigación y las razones para reducir las multas para el desarrollador.
By Brett Chase
 
Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season.
NFL
QB Kyler Murray agrees to new contract with Cardinals
Murray will make an average of more than $46 million per season, which is similar to other elite quarterbacks such as Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen.
By David Brandt | AP
 