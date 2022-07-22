Horoscope for Friday, July 22, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

For the next four weeks, relationships with others will be more playful and lighthearted. You might have a greater concern with children. Personally, your primary drive will be to do exactly what you want and when you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Home, family and your private world are your main focus in the next four weeks. Many of you will cocoon at home more than usual or be involved with parents and family members. It will please you to relax among familiar surroundings as you recall past memories.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you’re busy! Short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying are some reasons you’ll be jam packed and active. Expect lively conversations as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

For the next four weeks, you will reflect more than usual upon your values and the things that you value. This will include money and your movable possessions. But you will also give more thought to deeper values, like what makes you happy?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year. (Happens once a year.) It will pump your energy, and attract favorable situations and important people to you. Obviously, this is your hour. Make the most of it!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your personal year is coming to an end, but your new year will not yet begin until your birthday. This means the next four weeks are the perfect time to think about what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Write down some goals to keep you focused. Ideas?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will be more popular in the next four weeks — no question. Enjoy warm times with friends. In addition, count on increased interaction with clubs, groups and organizations. This is also a lovely window of time to define future objectives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Once a year, the sun is at the top of your chart for four weeks, and that time has arrived. Symbolically, this means you are thrust in the limelight and this light is flattering! Authority figures will be impressed with you, even if you don’t do anything special. You can use this advantage!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Grab every chance to travel or do something to expand your horizons in the next four weeks because you need a change of scenery! Some of you will use this same urge to study and learn more. You might also explore new avenues in publishing, the media, the law and medicine.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The next four weeks will be more intense than usual, particularly because you have a strong desire to improve yourself as a person. You want to be the best that you can be. This will be a romantically passionate time for you as well. Don’t ignore finances and shared property.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The sun will be sitting directly opposite your sign for the next four weeks. (Happens only once a year.) This means you will have strong focus on partners and close friends. In fact, increased objectivity will help you see how to improve these relationships.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will start to notice an increasing desire on your part to get better organized. This is why you will work hard in the next four weeks, and you will, in particular, work at becoming more efficient and effective in everything you do. (Impressive.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter, founding member of Eagles Don Henley (1947) shares your birthday. You are a unique individual who is creative and sensitive. You can be rebellious, but mostly, you’re a charming optimist. This year is a rewarding time for you because you will receive the recognition you well deserve. Yay! Expect a promotion, acknowledgement or an award. Bravo!

