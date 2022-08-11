On the lighter side, Leinenkugel’s offers clever sunset hook to push the return of its Sunset Wheat

I cracked wise with Jazmyne, who was doing the PR for the return Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat around Aug. 15, and replied, “I am morally opposed to blueberry notes in even a wheat beer.”

Then I thought some readers might actually be interested in trying to do this.

Like most people, especially those who spend lots of time outdoors, I am a big fan of sunsets. (And sunrises, but that’s another matter in this case.)

Also I am a fan of Leinenkugel’s support of the outdoors for many years. That includes being part of the annual conference of the Outdoor Writers Association of America when it was held in Madison, Wisconsin, more than 15 years ago. They smartly held an end-of-day seminar (well-attended) on the history of Leinenkugel’s.

So here’s the gambit: