Thursday, August 11, 2022
On the lighter side, Leinenkugel’s offers clever sunset hook to push the return of its Sunset Wheat

Leinenkugel’s is offering incentives (think sunsets) to mark the return of its Sunset Wheat.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Not the most prettiest sunset of my life, but maybe the most important; it was the first drive I took after my triple bypass and brings back good memories. Credit: Dale Bowman

I cracked wise with Jazmyne, who was doing the PR for the return Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat around Aug. 15, and replied, “I am morally opposed to blueberry notes in even a wheat beer.”

Then I thought some readers might actually be interested in trying to do this.

Like most people, especially those who spend lots of time outdoors, I am a big fan of sunsets. (And sunrises, but that’s another matter in this case.)

Also I am a fan of Leinenkugel’s support of the outdoors for many years. That includes being part of the annual conference of the Outdoor Writers Association of America when it was held in Madison, Wisconsin, more than 15 years ago. They smartly held an end-of-day seminar (well-attended) on the history of Leinenkugel’s.

So here’s the gambit:

To celebrate Leinenkugel’s is offering up the easiest gig for the end of summer - they are paying someone $10,000 to watch a sunset with Sunset Wheat in hand!

. . .

For the first time ever, Leinenkugel’s is paying one lucky sunset enthusiast to be their Sunset Streamer - to host a livestream of the last Wisconsin sunset of summer with a Leinenkugel’s Sunset Wheat in hand. Interested folks who are at least 25 yrs old and a U.S. resident have until August 18 to apply for the gig explaining why they are the ultimate beer drinking sunset watcher (details how below). The chosen Sunset Streamer will be compensated a whopping$10,000 for one relaxing evening of enjoying the new brew and watching the sun go down(plus get to enjoy a Labor Day Weekend away courtesy of Leinenkugels).

HOW TO APPLY:Starting Aug 9th through August 18th, aspiring Sunset Streamers can apply by following and tagging Leinenkugel’s on Instagram and posting a video explaining why they are the ultimate fan of the Wisconsin sunset and Sunset Wheat with the hashtags #sunsetstreamer and #contest.

