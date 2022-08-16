The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
2nd day of jury selection begins in R. Kelly trial

Nearly half of the more than 60 prospective jurors screened on Monday were dismissed, some because of the hardship they'd endure if called to serve and others who said they could not be fair.

By  Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
   
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

Jury selection in R. Kelly’s latest trial is set to resume Tuesday morning, with prosecutors and defense attorneys expected to keep whittling a pool of more than 120 potential jurors down to the 12 that will sit in judgment of the R&B star.

Nearly half of the more than 60 prospective jurors screened by the judge on Monday were dismissed. Some were dismissed because of the hardship they’d endure if called to serve on a trial that is expected to last four weeks, while others said they simply could not be fair based on what they know about the case.

At least eight people among the more than 60 potential jurors questioned by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said they had seen at least some of “Surviving R. Kelly,” the 11-episode Lifetime docuseries that aired in 2019 and sparked renewed interest in allegations about the singer and underage girls that had swirled around Kelly since the 1990s.

In a ruling Monday, Leinenweber denied a motion by Kelly’s lawyers to dismiss any prospective juror who had seen the documentary, which features multiple interviews with women who are expected to testify against Kelly. On jury questionnaires, about 70 would-be jurors said they had not seen the series.

Leinenweber said he expects to seat 12 jurors and six alternates by Tuesday.

The trial involves five alleged victims, four videos, 13 counts and 24 years of alleged of alleged illicit conduct with minors dating back to 1996, when Kelly’s hit single “I Believe I Can Fly” was dominating the charts.

Also on trial are Kelly’s former manager Derrel McDavid and former employee Milton “June” Brown. McDavid is charged along with Kelly in an obstruction-of-justice conspiracy that allegedly tainted Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County. Brown and McDavid are both accused of rounding up incriminating tapes and payoffs to alleged victims.

The 55-year-old Kelly was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison by the judge in his federal trial in New York.

