The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022

Chicago Police Board fires cop accused of choking suspect during arrest — five months after judge acquitted him of charges

In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago police officer Louis Garcia for his actions on May 31, 2019, when Garcia and his partner arrested a man at a bus stop in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Chicago Police Board fires cop accused of choking suspect during arrest — five months after judge acquitted him of charges
CPD_star.jpeg

Getty

The Chicago Police Board has voted to fire an officer accused of beating and choking a man during an arrest, even though a judge found him not guilty of the charges earlier this year.

In a 5-2 decision, the board voted to dismiss Chicago police officer Louis Garcia for his actions on May 31, 2019, when Garcia and his partner arrested a man at a bus stop in the 9700 block of South Commercial Avenue.

The board found that Garcia not only beat and choked the man, but didn’t secure him in the police car and didn’t record the full arrest on his body camera. The board also accused him of lying in a report about the arrest.

Garcia was criminally charged with official misconduct last year by Cook County prosecutors who said the confrontation began when the suspect used a racial slur against Garcia. 

Garcia then placed his hands around the man’s neck for more than 10 seconds, when Garcia’s partner intervened. Once in the police car, prosecutors said the suspect tried to bite the officers from the backseat and Garcia hit the man in the face with his elbow.

A judge acquitted Garcia on all counts this past April.

Garcia’s lawyer, Jim McKay, said the police board “had it wrong” and that he was advising Garcia to appeal the dismissal.

“There’s no evidence whatsoever that Garcia choked this man with the intent to restrict his [airflow],” McKay said. “This is against the totality of all the evidence in the hearing.”

A federal lawsuit filed last year accused Garcia of assaulting the same man during a July 2007 arrest, though the suit says that case was settled out of court.

Garcia has drawn more use of force complaints than 99% of his colleagues in the department, according to the Invisible Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit that collects government information.

Garcia has been named in lawsuits with other law enforcement officials over the last 12 years, with allegations ranging from excessive use of force to creating false charges.

Supt. David Brown had recommended dismissal for Garcia, his partner and two officers who failed to “adequately review” reports of the incident.The partner,Manuel Giron, was given a 20-day suspension without pay.The two other officers werereinstated.

Next Up In News
19 years after accident left him a quadriplegic, Chicagoan completes swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore
So Bailey insists on calling Chicago a ‘hellhole?’ Well, Lightfoot slams his campaign as a ‘dumpster fire’
R. Kelly jurors set to view portions of graphic child pornography
After Highland Park parade mass shooting, schools prepare for traumatized kids
Columbus statues should not return to Grant Park and Little Italy, mayor’s monument commission recommends
Hearing aids OK’d for over-the-counter sale starting in October, prices expected to fall
The Latest
Elvis Andrus homers against the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox announce signing of Elvis Andrus, option Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte
Veteran shortstop shores up need in middle of infield.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_107584738.jpg
Chicago
19 years after accident left him a quadriplegic, Chicagoan completes swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco shore
Rob Heitz’s swim took about 65 minutes Friday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks at Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Thursday.
Politics
So Bailey insists on calling Chicago a ‘hellhole?’ Well, Lightfoot slams his campaign as a ‘dumpster fire’
After the GOP candidate for governor again ripped the city, where over one fifth of the state’s residents live, Mayor Lightfoot snapped back on Twitter.
By Satchel Price
 
Contact sheet of various shots from a concert performance by Elvis Presley at Chicago Stadium on June 17, 1972
Chicago History
This week in history: Elvis’ sudden death shocks Chicago
Long live the King — Elvis Presley’s unexpected death on Aug. 16, 1977 led to an outpouring of love from Chicagoans.
By Alison Martin
 
Singer-songwriter Cuco will become the first U.S.-born Ruido Fest headliner with his set on Friday night.
La Voz Chicago
Cuco y Cypress Hill entre los que traen otra vibra a Ruido Fest
“Ruido ha sido principalmente rock en el pasado, pero este año hay un componente importante de hip-hop”, dijo el cofundador.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 