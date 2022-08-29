R. Kelly trial enters its 3rd week with more alleged victims still to be called

The trial of R&B superstar R. Kelly enters its third week Monday at the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago.

The first two weeks of the trial have featured compelling testimony from two women who have long been at the center of allegations that the singer sexually abused underage girls and filmed the encounters. Other witnesses have described for jurors offers of hundreds of thousands of dollars that Kelly allegedly promised them to deliver him copies of videotapes that federal prosecutors claim depict the abuse.

Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in a federal trial in New York last year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June.

In his current trial, Kelly faces charges alleging child pornography, obstruction of justice and the enticement of minors into criminal sexual activity.

‘I’m here to hold him accountable’

Last week saw tearful testimony from Lisa Van Allen, an ex-girlfriend who said Kelly filmed her in a three-way sexual encounter with “Jane,” the underage girl at the center of both the current trial and Kelly’s 2008 trial on child porn charges.

Van Allen testified in 2008 and had lots of screen time in “Surviving R. Kelly,” the 2019 Lifetime documentary series that reignited prosecutors’ interest in longstanding allegations that the singer sexually abused minors.

Van Allen, who said she began dating Kelly after meeting the singer at a music video shoot near her home in Atlanta, testified that Kelly directed her and Jane as he filmed them engaging in sex acts. Van Allen told jurors she was told Jane was 16, but years later was shocked when Jane mentioned she was excited to be getting a car from Kelly for her 16th birthday.

Van Allen said she later stole a tape showing one of several threesomes with Kelly and Jane, as well as two other scenes, and sold it back to Kelly in 2007 ahead of his trial.

Van Allen’s sometime friend and boyfriend Keith Murrell also testified that Van Allen had sent him the tape sometime in the early 2000s, and went with her to exchange it for cash from Kelly’s team. Defense attorneys have painted the transaction as an extortion attempt by Van Allen and Murrell, and Van Allen in particular was hammered on cross examination for participating in, then hiding evidence of, alleged child pornography for years until she could sell it.

Van Allen and Murrell both have immunity deals.

“I’m not, I’m not proud of it,” Van Allen said through sobs during her cross-examination Friday by Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean. “I am here to admit to my wrongdoing and hold him accountable for what he’s done so you can sit there and try to make me the bad guy all you want here, but I’m up here admitting that.”

‘Jane’

While defense lawyers have tried to paint the witnesses against Kelly as opportunists who profited from their connections to the star and then tried to extort him when he was facing prosecution, it will be difficult to overcome the testimony of Jane herself.

Now 37 years old, Jane was poised during her testimony, which spanned two days during the trial’s first week.

Jane said she met Kelly as a middle-schooler, and that the star’s attention on her turned sexual when she was 14. Before she reached the age of consent — 17 in Illinois —she and Kelly had sex hundreds of times, Jane said of the abuse.

Prosecutors played parts of videotapes for the jury that they said depict Kelly sexually abusing Jane, including a scene in which Jane, who identified herself on the tape, repeatedly referred to her “14-year-old” body.

Still to come

Still to testify are some of the other alleged teenage victims mentioned by prosecutors in opening statements. They have been identified by the pseudonyms Tracy, Pinky, Brittney and Nia.

The defense is expected to make much ado about the origin of tapes that allegedly depict Kelly sexually abusing Jane and how they were handled in the decades since they were allegedly made.