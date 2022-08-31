The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 1-7

Theater

Steppenwolf Theatre opens its 47th season with James Ijames’ “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington.” Directed by Whitney White, the drama is a fever dream that takes us into the uncomfortable and horrific ramifications of this country’s original sin as an ailing Martha Washington is attended by the enslaved people who will be free the moment she dies. From Sept. 1-Oct. 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20+. Visit steppenwolf.org.

John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson rehearse “The Notebook.” Joe Mazza/Bravelux

Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s world premiere musical “The Notebook” is based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel about a couple, Allie and Noah, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The moving portrait of the enduring power of love is co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams. From Sept. 6-Oct. 16 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $45-$125. Visit chicagoshakes.com.

Music

The Chicago Jazz Festival returns with a full schedule of performers including Bill Frisell, William Parker Quintet, Donald Harrison, Kris Davis, Carmen Lundy, Jazzmeia Horn, Henry Threadgill Zooid, Low Down Brass Band, Adam O’Farrill’s Stranger Days and much more. The festival also includes movie screenings and panel discussions. From 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 2-3, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 4 at Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph; Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington; Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines (Sunday morning only). Admission is free. For a festival schedule, visit chicagojazzfestival.us.

Charlotte de Witte will perform at ARC Music Festival. Marie Wynants

ARC Music Festival returns with an expanded three-day event featuring electronic music’s biggest performers on four stage environments. Among the artists are Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Fatboy Slim, Ricardo Villalobos and many more. From 2-10 p.m. Sept. 2-4 at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph. Tickets: $139+. Visit arcmusicfestival.com.

Mdou Moctar (in black) WH Moustapha

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar has been called the “Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara.” His songs, a blend of folk, rock and blues, feature guitar pyrotechnics and lyrics about the plight of his homeland Niger. His recent album, “Afrique Victime,” was praised as one of 2021’s best by Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and more. At 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Thalia Hall , 1807 S. Allport. Tickets: $25, $32.50. Visit thaliahallchicago.com.

Museums & Galleries

“Eighty Eight” by William Horberg Firecat Projects

The new exhibit “My Old Town: Growing Up in Chicago 1959-1986” features colorful and finely detailed new works by William Horberg, inspired by the artist’s Chicago past and the maps that interested him. “I used to spend a lot of time thinking about one map in particular, a mental image I tried to conjure up of every place of business that existed on Broadway between Oakdale to the south and Buckingham to the north circa 1966,” Horberg says. “It was pretty much my whole universe back then. I guess it is even now, as it is the genesis of these drawings.” From Sept. 3-Oct. 30 at Firecat Projects, 2019 N. Damen. Admission is free. Visit firecatprojects.org.

Movies

Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.” Warner Bros.

The podcast “The Losers’ Club” presents The Creepshow: A Stephen King Film Festival featuring screenings of “The Shining,” “Doctor Sleep,” “Creepshow,” “Christine,” “Misery,” “Stand by Me” and more. Plus, “The Losers’ Club” lays out its vision of King’s cinematic universe in a live stage show which unpacks the author’s multiverse of books and movie adaptations. From Sept. 2-4 at Music Box Theatre , 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $8-$12. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Festivals

G Herbo will perform at Bulls Fest 2022. Bradley Murray

Bulls Fest 2022 features music, photo ops (Benny the Bull and more), youth skills clinics and family-friendly activities. Performers include G Herbo, Da Brat, The Chosen Few DJs Wayne Williams and Terry Hunter, and more. From 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 3-4 at United Center, 1902 W. Madison. Admission is free. Visit nba.com/bulls/bullsfest.

