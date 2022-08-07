Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Although this is a pleasant day at home, especially entertaining others, you might feel restricted financially. Or perhaps something that you own will create some challenges? Fortunately, this is nothing you cannot handle.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Tread carefully today. The good news is relations with others are warm and friendly. People are mutually sympathetic. However, the bad news is that someone in authority (a parent, boss or police person?) might rain on your parade or make things difficult for you. Be patient and polite.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a favorable day for financial matters. If shopping, you will be inclined to buy beautiful, luxurious items. Meanwhile, something going on behind the scenes could be problematic. Do be aware of this. If something looks like it could be a problem, don’t dismiss it. Look at it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today is a mixed bag; but on the whole, it’s a pleasant, positive day. Nevertheless, you might find that a friend or a group will not go along with your ideas. Someone might even say something that confirms your worst suspicions about yourself. Don’t listen to this! Phffft!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel happy and content with your world, which is why this can be a lovely day for you. However, someone in a position of authority might get under your skin or get in the way of something that you want to do. Go with the flow and accommodate this as well as you can.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a mellow day. In particular, it’s a warm day dealing with friends and members of groups. However, travel plans could be difficult. Possibly, rules and regulations or something in the news or the media will hold you back or prevent you from doing something you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You look good to others today! People admire you, especially people in authority. This might help you if you have disputes about shared property or shared responsibilities when dealing with others. Someone you encounter might be stubborn. (Bummer.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully because someone close to you might try to block your plans today. Perhaps they just want to do something different? Perhaps they don’t agree with your ideas? Meanwhile, opportunities to travel for pleasure exist. Could this be the escape you need?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign; furthermore, the position of Venus can attract benefits, favors and even money to you. (Yay, we like!) However, those of you at work might encounter resistance to your ideas. Therefore, proceed slowly and cautiously before you do any task. Believe in yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Fair Venus opposite your sign guarantees warm relations with spouses, partners and friends now. (This feels good!) However, romantic relationships, sports events and dealings with children might create some challenges. Oh well, nothing is perfect. Cope as best you can.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In order to keep the peace, be patient with family members, especially authority figures because they might be grumpy or critical of you. In turn, this might mean that you are quietly angered but feel you can’t speak up. Escape. Do something different. Get away from this.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t be pushy or coercive when dealing with others because you might be tempted to do so, especially if you have the law on your side. A sense of authority might embolden you to be rude or critical. Why do this? Life is easier when you get along with everyone.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Co-founder of Wikipedia Jimmy Wales (1966) shares your birthday. Justice and fair play are important to you because you have ethical values. You are generous and benevolent. You are also entertaining and friendly! This year it’s time to enjoy life! Seek opportunities to entertain and socialize with others. Find ways to express your creativity. Get in touch with old friends.

