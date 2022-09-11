Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day! You feel happy, which is why you are sociable and friendly with everyone. In turn, others want to be with you because it is obvious that you are concerned for their welfare and their benefit. This is because the moon is in your sign lined up with Jupiter in your sign. You rock!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are more aware of the deeper aspects of life. This is why you feel compassionate to others, and you have a genuine concern for the problems that they have. You also want to pursue your own peace of mind by working with your own inner code.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to schmooze. You will love to be active with groups as well as friends because you have a warm energy and a genuine interest in the welfare of others. You will also find it rewarding to work with an organization that wants to help those in need.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People admire you. Not only do you look successful to them, you also look happy and confident. Naturally, this is a charismatic quality that will attract others to you. This is also why you will be successful if you are dealing with groups or you have to be in the public eye.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your sense of adventure is aroused, which is why this is a great day to travel or explore new territory. You’ll find it energizing to meet new faces and see new places. In particular, you will be intrigued with different cultures and unusual situations. Whatever you give is what you will get back.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and finance. It’s also a good day to discuss how to divide something like an inheritance or to explore the details of shared property or anything that you own jointly with someone else. All parties will be fair-minded; nevertheless, you will benefit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with the general public. People will respond to you because they sense that you have a genuine interest in them. And you do! Today you feel sensitive to the needs of others, which is why you will help others if you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Work-related travel will be adventurous. Others will be involved with clubs and organizations that might benefit those who are less fortunate. It’s a great day to deal with groups because you will have a strong rapport with everyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A playful day! This is the perfect day for a vacation or mini getaway. All your relations with others are upbeat and friendly. Because everyone is enthusiastic and up for a good time, accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events and entertaining times!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Invite the gang over for barbecue because it’s a great day to entertain at home. People will be happy and mutually generous. This same positive influence will attract profitable real estate opportunities to you as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Because you are upbeat, all your interactions with others will be warm and friendly. You’ve got big ideas! Since enthusiasm is contagious, people will be attracted to you. Enjoy this good press. Perfect day to travel or take a short trip.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

“There’s gold in them thar hills!” This is an excellent day to boost your earnings. Or you might make a pleasing purchase. You will be generous to others because you feel so fortunate. (This is a good thing because what goes around, comes around.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Taraji P. Henson (1970) shares your birthday. You have high standards. You work hard. You’re observant; you do your homework and give top results. This is a winning year for you! Expect recognition for your past efforts. You might get a promotion, an award, kudos or a prize. You deserve this.

