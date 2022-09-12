The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing

They were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men, 51 and 24, were shot Monday evening in Greater Grand Crossing.

About 7:45 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the foot and the younger man was shot in the arm, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
News
Man and woman shot in West Jackson Boulevard District
They were in the 2100 block of West Adams Street when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears
Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer: ‘I was sick beyond my control’
Kramer, who survived a suicide attempt in 2015, is the personification of resilience and hope.
By Rick Telander
 
Bears
Bears notes: RB Khalil Herbert makes case for more carries by shining in opener
Plus, a look at cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s shutdown performance, the right guard debate and more.
By Jason Lieser
 
News
Concerned about a cover up after woman was hit by police SUV, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720,000 ruling
After battling in court for body-cam footage that showed a Chicago police SUV barreling into Martina Standley in 2019, activist William Calloway kept pushing for evidence the police department was acting in bad faith.
By Tom Schuba
 
Movies and TV
Emmy Awards: Song by Sheryl Lee Ralph of ‘Abbott Elementary’ stops the show
Michael Keaton, Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Garner among other early winners.
By Lynn Elber | Associated Press Television Writer
 