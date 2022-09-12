Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Two men, 51 and 24, were shot Monday evening in Greater Grand Crossing.

About 7:45 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the foot and the younger man was shot in the arm, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in good condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

