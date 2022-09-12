Two men shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Two men, 51 and 24, were shot Monday evening in Greater Grand Crossing.
About 7:45 p.m., they were in the 7100 block of South State Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
The older man was struck in the foot and the younger man was shot in the arm, police said.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were listed in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Concerned about a cover up after woman was hit by police SUV, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720,000 ruling
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mother’s home in West Pullman
The Latest
They were in the 2100 block of West Adams Street when they were shot, police said.
Kramer, who survived a suicide attempt in 2015, is the personification of resilience and hope.
Plus, a look at cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s shutdown performance, the right guard debate and more.
Concerned about a cover up after woman was hit by police SUV, activist notches legal victory that could result in $720,000 ruling
After battling in court for body-cam footage that showed a Chicago police SUV barreling into Martina Standley in 2019, activist William Calloway kept pushing for evidence the police department was acting in bad faith.
Michael Keaton, Matthew Macfadyen, Julia Garner among other early winners.