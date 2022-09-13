The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Police say at least 7 people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park

The victims were in the park in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_108229818.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot near a baseball field in Washington Park on Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago police said officers responded to at least seven people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park on Tuesday night.

The victims were attending an event at about 7:45 p.m. in the north end of the park in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when an argument broke out between two groups of people, escalating into an exchange of gunfire, according to preliminary information from a law enforcement source.

A law enforcement source said at least 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

All the victims were adults, police said. They were taken to multiple hospitals.

No one was in custody.

