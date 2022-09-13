Police say at least 7 people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park

Chicago police said officers responded to at least seven people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park on Tuesday night.

The victims were attending an event at about 7:45 p.m. in the north end of the park in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when an argument broke out between two groups of people, escalating into an exchange of gunfire, according to preliminary information from a law enforcement source.

A law enforcement source said at least 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

All the victims were adults, police said. They were taken to multiple hospitals.

No one was in custody.