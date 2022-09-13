Police say at least 7 people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park
The victims were in the park in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when they were shot, police said.
Chicago police said officers responded to at least seven people shot, one fatally, in Washington Park on Tuesday night.
The victims were attending an event at about 7:45 p.m. in the north end of the park in the 5500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when an argument broke out between two groups of people, escalating into an exchange of gunfire, according to preliminary information from a law enforcement source.
A law enforcement source said at least 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene.
All the victims were adults, police said. They were taken to multiple hospitals.
No one was in custody.
High-rise in a ‘hellhole’? Republican Bailey living on North Michigan Avenue to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he keeps dissing
As Riot Fest crews set up in Douglass Park, Little Village, Lawndale residents keep pushing for music festival to leave
The Latest
Rather than ask why many Americans now hold a dim view of the Supreme Court, Roberts has closed his ears and downplayed the public’s very valid concerns.
The Cubs’ Single-A affiliates opened postseason play on Tuesday.
Eloy Jimenez homers for fourth time in seven games, Jose Abreu homers for first time in 38; Kopech pitches five innings of two-run ball
There are some who would rather do away with libraries and the freedom of public space altogether. We now see this happening in Downers Grove where a drag queen bingo event was canceled due to threats of violence.
Before Alzolay was cleared to throw again, he honed his craft by watching other pitchers on TV, including Mets ace Jacob deGrom.