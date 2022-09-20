Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage in Irving Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon during an apparent road rage incident in Irving Park.

The probationary officer was at the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue around 3:10 p.m. when someone in a black SUV hit the back of her car and fired a single round that struck her in the face, Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.

The shooting apparently happened at a Jiffy Lube service station, which was cordoned off with police tape.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, Brown said outside the hospital.

“She is talking, she apparently did not lose consciousness,” he said. “So thank goodness that she’s going to be able to recover.”

The officer was “rear-ended and pushed” before she was shot, he said. She didn’t appear to have pulled a gun or fired shots during the incident.

“Really, everywhere across this country, it seems personal conflicts have ended more and more with escalating violence,” Brown said. “So it’s a concern of ours.”

He said police have the license plate of the SUV but weren’t immediately releasing it to the media.

No one was in custody, and no passengers were in the car with the officer, he said.