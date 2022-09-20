The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage in Irving Park

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at a Jiffy Lube service station, which was cordoned off with police tape.

By  Tom Schuba and Allison Novelo
   
SHARE Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage in Irving Park
merlin_108399402.jpg

Chicago police work the scene where a Chicago police recruit suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting at a Jiffy Lube near West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon during an apparent road rage incident in Irving Park.

The probationary officer was at the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue around 3:10 p.m. when someone in a black SUV hit the back of her car and fired a single round that struck her in the face, Police Supt. David Brown told reporters.

The shooting apparently happened at a Jiffy Lube service station, which was cordoned off with police tape.

The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, Brown said outside the hospital.

“She is talking, she apparently did not lose consciousness,” he said. “So thank goodness that she’s going to be able to recover.”

The officer was “rear-ended and pushed” before she was shot, he said. She didn’t appear to have pulled a gun or fired shots during the incident.

“Really, everywhere across this country, it seems personal conflicts have ended more and more with escalating violence,” Brown said. “So it’s a concern of ours.”

He said police have the license plate of the SUV but weren’t immediately releasing it to the media.

No one was in custody, and no passengers were in the car with the officer, he said.

Next Up In News
Oust Riot Fest from Douglass Park? Some neighbors, including this church, want music festival to stay
Zoning out? Lightfoot’s choice to replace Smith in 43rd Ward to step down from zoning panel
Facing ‘potential crisis,’ Cook County recruits veterans to serve as election judges: ‘We need you’
Video shows two CPD officers opening fire from unmarked car — a shooting that led to criminal charges against both
8 hurt in Austin apartment building explosion: ‘It sounded like a bomb’
Boy, 15, shot by Chicago police faces aggravated assault, weapons charges
The Latest
Mt. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church members take food orders from Riot Fest attendees on Sunday.
Chicago
Oust Riot Fest from Douglass Park? Some neighbors, including this church, want music festival to stay
“I don’t think they see the opportunities that it brings to the community,” Shameka Barnes, of Mt. Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, said about area residents seeking to have the annual event moved elsewhere.
By Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Timmy Knudsen, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s choice to replace Michele Smith as alderperson of the 43rd Ward.
News
Zoning out? Lightfoot’s choice to replace Smith in 43rd Ward to step down from zoning panel
Attorney Timmy Knudsen is expected to be confirmed by the full City Council on Wednesday and sworn in immediately so he can take his seat and cast his first votes. If Tuesday’s Rules Committee meeting was any indication, there might just be only one dissenting vote: Southwest Side Ald. Marty Quinn (13th).
By Fran Spielman
 
Reza Salazar (from left) as Rafael, Nedra Snipes as Letitia, Kevin Kenerly as Montrellous and Garrett Young as Jason in the Goodman Theatre production of “Clyde’s.”&nbsp;
Theater
‘Clyde’s’ serves up food for the soul in a deliciously comedic staging at the Goodman Theatre
Cooks at a local diner hope to rebuild their shattered lives, one sandwich at a time.
By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
 
US-JUSTICE-SCALIA
Other Views
An unsung hero of our Supreme Court
Retired justice David Souter, who turned 83 a few days ago, exemplifies the kind of humility and grace that receives scant attention in our celebrity-driven, 24/7 news-cycle world.
By Timothy P. O’Neill
 
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough (center) speaks at a Loop news conference Friday alongside Deputy Clerk of Elections Ed Michalowski (left) and Brian Cross, the county’s director of veterans affairs (right) at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Elections
Facing ‘potential crisis,’ Cook County recruits veterans to serve as election judges: ‘We need you’
With seven weeks to go before Election Day, county officials have about 4,350 people lined up to work at suburban polling places, but they need at least 7,000 “to adequately cover” all of them.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 