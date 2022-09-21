The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Wanted: Election workers for Cook County

Thousands of workers are needed to fill vacancies in the suburbs.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Election workers help voters before they cast their ballots at a South Side elementary school during the 2022 Illinois primary on June 28.

Election workers help voters before they cast their ballots at a South Side elementary school during the 2022 Illinois primary on June 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Cook County is sending out an urgent SOS before the November general election — and if you’re a resident with time to spare, we urge you to answer the call.

Suburban polling places are drastically understaffed, and Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is targeting military veterans in a campaign to fill 7,000 election judge vacancies before the Nov. 8 election.

“Rather than saying, ‘We want you,’ like they did for the military,” Yarbrough said at a press conference Tuesday to unveil the campaign, “we’re saying, ‘We need you.’”

If you’re a veteran — or anyone else — willing to step up and serve, Cook County needs you.

Editorial

Editorial

Yarbrough’s office has about 4,350 people already signed up to work at suburban polling places on election day, but there’s still a shortage of 7,000 workers “to adequately cover” all of them, she said.

The local campaign to recruit military veterans is part of a nationwide effort called “Vet the Vote.” It’s a much-needed initiative: Since 2018, more than 130,000 poll workers have dropped out across the country.

Related

That’s not surprising, for a number of reasons experts point out, including the worker shortage that’s emerged across all industries since the pandemic, plus retirements — in the Chicago area, election judges are on average 65 to 70 years old.

Understaffing also leads to burnout among judges. “If there’s one person in a precinct, we’re putting a heavy weight of democracy on their shoulders,” said Ed Michalowski, the county’s deputy clerk of elections.

Election judges earn $200 a day; polling place technicians earn $365. Workers are especially needed in the north and northwest suburbs.

Last week, we made a pitch for more civic participation by Chicago-area residents as one way to ensure the nation’s democracy — and its cornerstone, fair elections — remain strong.

Consider this another pitch. Visit cookcountyclerk.com/work to apply.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
Keep taxpayers from paying the price for bad behavior by city workers
Museum of Science and Industry brings down the big top on once-beloved circus exhibit
Thumbs up for return of Chicago Architecture Biennial in 2023
The persistent problem of preschool expulsions
With fall and lower temps ahead, the new COVID-19 booster is essential
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
2 teens wounded in Garfield Park drive-by attack
The 16-year-olds were shot on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media in Springfield in January of 2020.
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
As Republicans called for the Far South Side legislator to resign altogether, Jones III has yet to publicly address the charges against him.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Editorials
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
The paltry $5,000 kickback Emil Jones III was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can apparently be bought off.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jose Abreu of the White Sox gets the final out of a game against the Guardians in May.
White Sox
Guardians fielding a division championship team — for $130 million less than White Sox
White Sox went into season as World Series contenders, and Guardians weren’t built to win.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Packers in their Week 2 game at Lambeau Field.
Sports
Letting QB Justin Fields throw is most sensible choice for Bears’ present, future
Fields has thrown the fewest passes of any NFL starter this season. That’s not accomplishing anything. It’s not the way to win now, nor does it provide any insight into whether he should be the focus of the Bears’ future.
By Jason Lieser
 