Week 5’s top high school football games

Morgan Park vs. Kenwood, 1 p.m. Saturday at Lane

The Red South is the Public League’s best division, and these are two of its top teams along with No. 7 Simeon. Two-way standout Tysean Griffin, a four-star prospect with a couple of SEC offers (Tennessee, Missouri) leads Morgan Park (4-0, 1-0). Sophomore quarterback Marcus Thaxton and junior receiver Chris Durr are two more playmakers for the Mustangs. Kenwood (3-1, 1-0) has as much top-level talent as any program in the state outside of East St. Louis. Division I talents for the Broncos include defensive backs Kahlil Tate (Iowa) and Kiwaun Davis (Western Michigan) along with edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot, running back Davonte Johnson and linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird.

No. 11 Bolingbrook at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East, 7 p.m. Friday

Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams established himself as the state’s best freshman in week one, passing for 407 yards and seven touchdowns in a statement win over Minooka. He had 330 yards and three TDs against previously unbeaten Lincoln-Way West two weeks later. I’Marion Stewart, Williams’ favorite receiver, and Northwestern-bound defensive back Damon Walters are two more to watch for Bolingbrook (3-1, 1-0 Southwest Suburban Blue). Lincoln-Way East (4-0, 0-0) started the season with decisive wins over Crete-Monee and Batavia. Junior quarterback Braden Tischer, senior running back James Kwiecinski and senior receiver Jayden Cook are difference makers on offense for the Griffins.

Cary-Grove at No. 17 Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m. Friday

These two Fox Valley schools, less than eight miles apart, have developed one of the state’s best rivalries based on a legacy of mutual success in Class 6A and their shared belief in option football. Quarterback Tyler Vasey and fullback Nathan Greetham, running behind an experienced line, have led the way for Prairie Ridge (3-1, 3-1), which is coming off a 42-35 loss to Jacobs. Defending 6A champ Cary-Grove (3-1, 3-1) lost a lot to graduation, but has been getting better by the week. The quarterback this year is Peyton Seaburg, whose dad Brad is the Trojans’ coach. Gavin Henriques has three interceptions in the past two games to spark the defense.

No. 24 York at No. 14 Lyons, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The West Suburban Silver is yet another league on the rise, with a 15-1 nonconference record and three ranked teams including No, 5 Glenbard West. York (4-0, 2-0) is coming off a 24-17 overtime win vs. previously unbeaten Downers Grove North in which Damian Glodz kicked a game-tying field goal on the last play of the fourth quarter and Kelly Watson ran for the game-winning TD. Lyons (4-0, 2-0) has one of the state’s top juniors in two-way lineman Eddie Tuerk along with Yale-bound tight end Graham Smith.

St. Charles North at Geneva, 7 p.m. Friday

The first two weeks of conference play haven’t offered much clarity about the DuKane pecking order. But they have left these two teams playing for the right to be the last unbeaten in league play. Defensive back/running back Drew Surges is a playmaker on both sides of the ball for St. Charles North (3-1, 2-0), which came from 15 down to edge defending 7A champ Wheaton North 22-21 last week. Junior quarterback Nate Stempkowski and sophomore receiver Talyn Taylor have been an effective combo for Geneva (4-0, 2-0).

