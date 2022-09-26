Crash shuts all eastbound lanes of I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana
The crash of two semis caused a small fire. The road is expected to be closed for two to three hours, police said.
All eastbound lanes of a major highway in Northwest Indiana were closed Monday after a crash involving two semis, Indiana State Police said.
A state police sergeant had initially said the crash, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. on I-80/94 near west of New Chicago, involved a “possible explosion.” They later said the crash caused a small fire.
No other vehicles were hit, police said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were expected to be closed for at least two hours.
No other information was immediately available, and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.
Days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting, Chicago cop is ‘no longer a member of the department’
Chicago police release photos of pair who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
The Latest
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being grazed in the head, police said.
Another man was wounded Monday in North Lawndale.
Chicago City Council members can select who they want on committees and who should lead them. State law and the city’s own rules clearly spell out they have that power. They just have always opted out and have given the mayor their blessing to do their bidding.
Zack Park, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old John Park on the Northwest Side.
Days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting, Chicago cop is ‘no longer a member of the department’
The officer had been stripped of her police powers just days before the shooting after testing positive for drugs, sources said.