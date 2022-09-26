The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Crash shuts all eastbound lanes of I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana

The crash of two semis caused a small fire. The road is expected to be closed for two to three hours, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
All lanes on I-80/94 were closed Monday after a crash involving two semi trucks.

Sun-Times file photo

All eastbound lanes of a major highway in Northwest Indiana were closed Monday after a crash involving two semis, Indiana State Police said.

A state police sergeant had initially said the crash, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. on I-80/94 near west of New Chicago, involved a “possible explosion.” They later said the crash caused a small fire.

No other vehicles were hit, police said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

No other information was immediately available, and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

The Latest
They were take no area hospitals.
News
14-year-old wounded in South Deering drive-by
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being grazed in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Three men were wounded in a shooting August 18, 2021, in Chicago Lawn.
News
Man dies day after being shot in the head in North Lawndale
Another man was wounded Monday in North Lawndale.
By Mary Norkol
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over her first Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019.
Editorials
Is City Council really ready to show its independence?
Chicago City Council members can select who they want on committees and who should lead them. State law and the city’s own rules clearly spell out they have that power. They just have always opted out and have given the mayor their blessing to do their bidding.
By CST Editorial Board
 
crime_scene_tape4.jpg
Crime
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
Zack Park, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old John Park on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_108399416.jpg
Chicago
Days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting, Chicago cop is ‘no longer a member of the department’
The officer had been stripped of her police powers just days before the shooting after testing positive for drugs, sources said.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 