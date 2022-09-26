Crash shuts all eastbound lanes of I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana

All eastbound lanes of a major highway in Northwest Indiana were closed Monday after a crash involving two semis, Indiana State Police said.

A state police sergeant had initially said the crash, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. on I-80/94 near west of New Chicago, involved a “possible explosion.” They later said the crash caused a small fire.

No other vehicles were hit, police said, but all eastbound lanes of the highway were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

No other information was immediately available, and drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

