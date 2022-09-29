The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Chicago Lawn News Chicago

The Roux — a ‘gas station with purpose’ — opens on South Side with pumps, store and literacy center for kids

“We’re about not only making a difference, but being a difference,” said Lavaille Lavette, author of the children’s series “Adventures of Roopster Roux.”

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE The Roux — a ‘gas station with purpose’ — opens on South Side with pumps, store and literacy center for kids
The Roux gas station at 7051 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.&nbsp;

The Roux gas station at 7051 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Lavaille Lavette is a former teacher who started a popular series of children’s stories to get her brother interested in reading.

She also got businessmen Mohammed Abdallah and Naser Odeh interested in her idea to build a “gas station with purpose.”

On Thursday, they cut the ribbon for The Roux. Named for Lavette’s “Adventures of Roopster Roux,” it features gas pumps, a convenience store — and a literacy center, where younger children can sit and read and where teens can enter programs to mentor others in reading.

The date of the opening coincides with “Roopster Roux Day” declared by Mayor Richard Daley in 1998 — when Lavette’s series of children’s books began publishing — and again by Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday.

Lavette said the gas station is a “jump-off point to show how business and education can work together in a meaningful way.”

“The idea is to spread the message that learning could be as much fun as a slam dunk, touchdown or home run,” Lavette told the Sun-Times. “We’re about not only making a difference, but being a difference.”

The station, which borders the Chicago Lawn and West Englewood neighborhoods at 7051 S. Western Ave., was a vacant lot before Abdallah and Odeh invested over $4 million into building The Roux.

“We wanted to make it a community gas station — there’s nothing similar to it in the city of Chicago,” Abdallah said.

They plan to build six more in Chicago.

More than a dozen third graders from McKay Elementary School were invited to the grand opening Thursday.They squealed at the Roopster Roux mascot and yelled out “Math!” when asked what their favorite subject was.

Also on hand was Tina Hammond, who has lived in Englewood for 45 years.She thinks the gas station will contribute to the community.

“Anytime somebody comes into the neighborhood with anything that’s positive, I’m excited about it,” Hammond said. “I think it’s important.”

Firas Yassin, who manages the store at the gas station, believes people will do business at a place that pays back to the community. “It makes me proud to be a part of a business like this.”

Kids pick up books during the grand opening of the The Roux gas station at 7051 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Kids pick up books during the grand opening of the The Roux gas station at 7051 S. Western Ave. in Chicago Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Man charged with hitting Red Line passenger with bottle, robbing other man
Jurors view graphic crime scene and autopsy photos in trial of man accused of killing 6 family members in Gage Park
Man shot at Near South Side residence
‘She was a wonderful mother.’ Woman killed in car crash with carjack suspects
Little Village resource fair on public health, immigration set for Saturday
Lightfoot cancels pre-election property tax increase
The Latest
Kennedy’s Wesley Haggard (21) hands the ball to the official after scoring a touchdown against North Lawndale.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 6
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A string of car thefts were reported in April in Englewood on the South Side.
Crime
Man charged with hitting Red Line passenger with bottle, robbing other man
Solomon Washington, 30, is charged with battery, robbery and theft for an incident that occurred early Sunday near the Red Line 95th Street station.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
North Lawndale’s Earnest Rice (1) runs the ball for a touchdown in the game against Kennedy.
High School Football
Junior Earnest Rice accounts for 4 TDs to lead North Lawndale to comeback win against Kennedy
North Lawndale’s offense didn’t take the field until nearly halfway through the second quarter on Thursday against Kennedy. But the Phoenix spent the week dealing with an issue much more serious than a 14-point first-half deficit.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Migrants load a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station on Aug. 31. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station without notice.
Editorials
Chicago is sharing responsibility for asylum-seekers, and that should come with more federal resources
Sanctuary cities like Chicago need resources to manage what is looking to become a regular influx of bused-in migrants.
By CST Editorial Board
 
JABARI_FL_B_6.8.22.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Entergalactic’: Kid Cudi turns new songs into an electrifying musical love story
Blazingly original Netflix film blends music, narrative and trippy visuals to depict an artist’s search for romance.
By Richard Roeper
 