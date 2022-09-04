The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Boy, 13, wounded in Lawndale shooting

He was shot in the knee while walking on a sidewalk in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue Sunday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boy, 13, wounded in Lawndale shooting
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The teen was shot in the left knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
Double shooting in The Loop leaves two men critically wounded
Man shot in the face in Near North Side drive-by shooting
Man fatally shot following altercation at gas station in Pullman
Chicago Labor Day parade returns for 1st time since pandemic to celebrate workers
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in South Shore
The Latest
Sun_Times.png
News
Man shot and killed after argument in West Woodlawn
The man, 29, was arguing with another man in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_107907704.jpg
News
Double shooting in The Loop leaves two men critically wounded
The men were in an argument with another man in the 200 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Freeloading neighbors never buy a mower, keep borrowing ours
It’s been a year and a half, and they clearly could afford to get their own.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
JHUDD_Gallery_JenniferHudson_Seamless_0195_copy_2.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
On new talk show, Jennifer Hudson will chitchat with stars, everyday people and — if she’s lucky — B.J. Armstrong
‘Oh my God, that would be cool’ if the former Bull dropped by, the singer says of her dream guest.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
A lone pedestrian walks past a public service sign reminding Chicagoans of the return to a stricter COVID-19 protocol along the usually busy Magnificent Mile Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020,
Other Views
A Labor Day tribute to remote bosses
After years as a freelance writer and working other jobs, I believe the editors I never met were as effective as the bosses I knew.
By David McGrath
 