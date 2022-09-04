Boy, 13, wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The teen was walking on the sidewalk about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Kostner Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The teen was shot in the left knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
